Independence Day celebrants looking for activities beyond the annual rodeo and parade have plenty of options around the Wood River Valley, from a three-day antique show to the famed Sun Valley on Ice performances.
Here’s what to expect the weekend of July 4.
Antique show
Hailey’s annual Fourth of July Antique Show officially kicks off on July 2, running three days in McKercher Park. But, early-bird shopping will begin July 1, as vendors set up.
The show will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closing at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
Billed as the “Best Antique Show in the West” and promoted by Dana Jo Cameron of Blue Cow Antiques, the show will feature more than 30 vendors selling wares including iron yard art, custom bird houses, oak furniture, jewelry, cowboy hats and boots, vintage clothing, antique glassware, kitchen collectibles and more.
For those seeking a break from their treasure hunt, a mechanical bull and beer garden will also be nearby.
Music and more
The family-friendly festivities don’t end with the July 4 parade—keep the celebration going with the Hailey RiverFest at Hop Porter Park. The event, which starts just after the Hailey parade at 1 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m., features live music, raffles, games, and a Sawtooth Brewery beer garden.
The Sawtooth Brewery’s Outpost food truck will serve up food, while Green Mountain Smoke and Dusty and the Drifters serenade fest-goers with live music.
RiverFest is free to the public, with lawn chairs and yard games encouraged.
Further north, Ketchum’s annual Jazz in the Park concert series kicks off on July 4, with a concert by the Bossa Nova Jazz Ensemble. The concert, which is also free to the public, starts at 6 p.m. at Rotary Park.
“It feels good to be getting live music back to the people,” organizer Will Caldwell previously told the Idaho Mountain Express. “It’s recovering our life: A lot of our favorite things in the summer are being able to go to the concerts.”
The series is sponsored in part by the city of Ketchum, along with several local business sponsors: Towne and Parke Fine Jewelry, My Sun Valley Home, Ketchum Kitchens, Business as Usual and Crazy Susan’s T-Shirts, Etc.
Sun Valley on Ice
Sun Valley on Ice returns to the Wood River Valley this summer, opening on July 3 with a show featuring Olympic skater Nathan Chen.
Chen is a 2021 World Gold Medalist, a five-time United States Gold Medalist, and an Olympic Bronze Medalist. The July 3 performance will also feature the resort’s Sun Valley on Ice cast, with a fireworks display at the end of the show.
While Sun Valley on Ice has become a summer tradition for the resort, the seating and dining experience will look slightly different from years past. Seating in the grandstand will be sold in pods of two, four, six and eight to allow for social distancing, and food will not be served on the terrace.
Instead, the terrace will be offered as premiere seating, with bars available throughout the show for beverage purchase. Because of the lack of food available at the show, the resort is encouraging all Sun Valley on Ice attendees to dine at one of the Sun Valley Resort’s restaurants before the show.
Sun Valley “look[s] forward to bringing back the full experience in 2022,” the resort stated on its website.
Seating for the July 3 show at the Sun Valley Outdoor Ice Rink begins at 8:30 p.m., and the show itself starts at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are currently on sale for all July shows. The July 3 show has sold out according to the resort's website
