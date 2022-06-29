The annual Fourth of July festivities in the Wood River Valley are just around the corner, and the Valley Chamber is planning to host a Fourth of July antique show, along with several other events being held in addition to the parade, rodeo and fireworks show in Hailey.
The events are part of the Days of the Old West celebrations.
From July 2-4, the Fourth of July Antique Market will be held at Roberta McKercher Park in Hailey. on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The farmer’s market at McKercher Park will overlap the antique show on Saturday, with local growers selling their goods from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Billed as the “Best Antique Show in the West” and hosted by Dana Jo Cameron of Blue Cow Antiques, the show is slated to host 40 vendors, selling unique art, furniture, jewelry, vintage clothing, kitchen items and much more. There will also be a vendor who will be selling new cowboy hats and boots, just in time for the annual rodeo.
“The annual antique show adds a fun and unique element to Hailey’s Fourth of July festivities,” said Mike McKenna, the Valley Chamber’s executive director. “There’s a lot of neat stuff to check out and buy on any budget, everything from Old West items to classic antiques. Everyone in my family, from my youngest son to my wife and the grandparents, always have fun checking out the antique show.”
This will be the second year in a row for the antique show since the 2020 show was canceled due to a lack of vendors, and the number of vendors is slowly growing back to pre-pandemic levels.
“I feel like we are still in building mode, but I feel like we are right there,” Cameron said. “I’ve got right around 40 dealers and would like to get back to 50 dealers next year.”
Of the 40 vendors scheduled to be in attendance, some will offer primitive antique pieces, such as wagon wheels, butter churns and lamps. Other vendors create industrial items, made from antique gears and tools. There will also be vendors who offer food and beverages, such as kettle corn, juices, energy bars and various Hispanic cuisine options. Along with the antique fair, there will also be a beer garden for those who need refreshment and a mechanical bull for those who didn’t quite make the cut for the rodeo.
Parking around the park is limited, so plan accordingly.
The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve organization will also be holding educational activities focused on astronomy. The group will have a telescope for attendees to safely view the sun and several other activities for kids, and will provide more information on the organization.
“Come out, bring your families, and enjoy the show,” Cameron said. “I look forward to this every year. I love it.” ￼
