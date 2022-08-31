Every antique tells a story. Friends and families can get lost on an afternoon hunting for treasure.
Blue Cow Antiques will host an antique show be at McKercher Park in Hailey Sept. 2-4.
Your favorite vendors will be there along with new artists from all over Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Montana.
Offerings include metal yard art, custom-made wheel benches, African shopping baskets, gold and silver jewelry, boutique clothing, leisure wear, candles, birdhouses, tables, blown glass, primitives and pottery, rugs and much more.
Call Blue Cow at 208-312-4900 for late vendor sign-up and for any questions. ￼
