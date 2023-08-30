The working-class town of Bellevue has for generations been the best place for Labor Day celebrations. The 2023 festivities on Monday, Sept. 4, will include a colorful parade at noon, followed by live music, food and vendor craft sales at Memorial Park.
The Bellevue Labor Day is put on entirely by volunteers and supported by many community sponsors,” said Labor Day organizer Stefany Mahoney. “It’s a completely family-friendly affair and we invite all to come out and enjoy Labor Day with us.”
This year, the Anderson Family has been named grand marshals and will ride in a place of honor during the Labor Day parade.
“It’s a real honor to be recognized by our community,” said Lisa Anderson. “We love the town of Bellevue and the small-town values we have here, where neighbors are always willing to lend a hand.”
Larry and Lexie Anderson moved their family to the Wood River Valley in 1972 where they started a paving business, Anderson Asphalt, with $3,000 dollars. The company has grown and thrived along with their family over the next 51 Years.
This iconic Bellevue family has produced firefighters, musicians, hairdressers, many local businesspeople, and martial artists, employing over 50 people in the valley throughout the years.
The Anderson family, four generations strong, includes children Lori, Lisa, Lowell and Lee, who have in turn raised their kids: Tim Swaner, Mayson Sheppard, Andrew Sheppard and Celeste Cortum; Elias, Laird and Lola; and Storm, Amelia and Bear. The list keeps growing with great grandkids Lincoln, Raleigh, Felix, Hazel and Arlo.
Lexie, the matriarch, has been participating in the Labor Day celebrations up and down the Valley with the Old Frontier Gang for over 50 years, riding in a Yellowstone National Park postal coach from the 1880s.
“Although they don’t do the shoot outs anymore, the old gang still rides with her in parades,” Lexie Anderson said. “A lot of kids and grandkids are also part of the gang now.”
Mahoney said she is pleased to announce that the national touring artist Cruz Contreras, formally from the Black Lillies, will headline this year’s Labor Day concerts in Memorial Park.
“Cruz is performing with his full band,” Mahoney said. “A multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter and producer, Cruz has roots in Tennessee and Michigan, but has had an impact on Americana music worldwide.”
Cruz has collaborated with musicians ranging from John Oates and Jim Lauderdale to Langhorn Slim and the Turnpike Troubadours.
“We will also feature local band Doghaus, and we are bringing back last year’s fan favorite, Boise-based The Parade of Bad Guys, and Work in Progress,” she said.
Music will start right after the parade and run until about 7 p.m.
Mahoney said the Labor Day committee is encouraging anyone who would like to participate to do so.
“From bikes, to goats, to ponies to tractors and trailers, all are welcome. In the past we have had it all. And you do get to throw candy!”
Participation in the parade is free.
“Line up begins at 11 a.m. on the bike path at Birch Street,” Mahoney said.
You can pick up your entry form then or if you prefer to fill it out before, email Mahoney at Stefmahoney@yahoo.com.
The parade will start at noon and the announcing stand will be on the front deck of Mahoney’s Restaurant on Main Street.
The city is expecting about 30 vendors at Memorial Park, selling everything from hot dogs, hamburgers, taco, tamales, beer and beverages to pizza, salads and sandwiches. Vendors, will be there, too. As of press time Friday, some spots were still available; email Mahoney if you’re interested. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In