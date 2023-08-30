Anderson family
Express photo by Willy Cook

The working-class town of Bellevue has for generations been the best place for Labor Day celebrations. The 2023 festivities on Monday, Sept. 4, will include a colorful parade at noon, followed by live music, food and vendor craft sales at Memorial Park.

The Bellevue Labor Day is put on entirely by volunteers and supported by many community sponsors,” said Labor Day organizer Stefany Mahoney. “It’s a completely family-friendly affair and we invite all to come out and enjoy Labor Day with us.”

This year, the Anderson Family has been named grand marshals and will ride in a place of honor during the Labor Day parade.

