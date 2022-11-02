Mountain Rides commuting

With many Wood River Valley workers living farther and farther from their jobs, public transit is playing a bigger role for commuters.

Joey Waylon is a Hailey native and employee of Sawtooth Plumbing in Bellevue. He moved back to the Wood River Valley with his wife and five kids from Idaho Falls more than a decade ago before leaving once again three years ago, this time to Gooding. Despite the move, Waylon decided to keep his job in Bellevue. Why, in rural Idaho, would he participate in an hour-long daily commute usually reserved for urban dwellers?

“[In Gooding,] we found a house that was half the price and twice the size,” he said. “Our landlord [in Bellevue] changed our rent from yearly to monthly after a year, and we knew we couldn’t afford to stay with a family of our size.”

Waylon is one of many workers in Blaine County who find that their best housing options exist outside the Wood River Valley. Data has shown that in past years, as many as 40% of workers in Blaine County commuted to work from outside the county, with many of them, like Waylon, taking advantage of services offered by Mountain Rides Transportation Authority, the Wood River Valley’s public transit provider.

