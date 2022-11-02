Joey Waylon is a Hailey native and employee of Sawtooth Plumbing in Bellevue. He moved back to the Wood River Valley with his wife and five kids from Idaho Falls more than a decade ago before leaving once again three years ago, this time to Gooding. Despite the move, Waylon decided to keep his job in Bellevue. Why, in rural Idaho, would he participate in an hour-long daily commute usually reserved for urban dwellers?
“[In Gooding,] we found a house that was half the price and twice the size,” he said. “Our landlord [in Bellevue] changed our rent from yearly to monthly after a year, and we knew we couldn’t afford to stay with a family of our size.”
Waylon is one of many workers in Blaine County who find that their best housing options exist outside the Wood River Valley. Data has shown that in past years, as many as 40% of workers in Blaine County commuted to work from outside the county, with many of them, like Waylon, taking advantage of services offered by Mountain Rides Transportation Authority, the Wood River Valley’s public transit provider.
“Seventy-five percent of our employees come from out of town, whether that be Fairfield, Carey, down south of Timmerman,” said Waylon’s boss, Sawtooth Plumbing co-founder and Vice President Paul Leguineche.
So, when rising fuel costs and worker shortages made it tough to rely on a steady stream of employees commuting from outside the valley, Leguineche reached out to the bus system.
“I used to ride Mountain Rides’ public vanpool with a bunch of employees about 15 years ago, so we called them up, [found out we could rent a van,] and, for the price, I just figured we should really do it.”
Sawtooth Plumbing pays 62 cents per mile to Mountain Rides, which covers gas and expenses. Sawtooth covers that entire cost for their employees, in part to continue to attract more workers from out of town.
“[Without this vanpool service], our company would still exist—maybe—but on a much smaller scale, and we wouldn’t be able to keep up with the amount of workload we have, because there’s just not enough people here to cover everything that people want done in this valley.”
Dan Kaufman, owner of Native Evergreen Landscapes, which also rents a Mountain Rides bus for employees traveling to the Wood River Valley, echoed this claim.
“These guys driving up from the Magic Valley are our entire workforce. Without this van program, we would not be able to exist as a company,” he said.
Waylon said that in Idaho Falls he paid $1,000 a month for an 1,800-square-foot house. In Bellevue, he paid $2,500 a month for 1,350 square feet. And in Gooding, he makes a monthly mortgage payment of about $1,000 for the 2,800-square-foot-house he bought during the move.
It isn’t just blue-collar laborers who are finding it a better option to commute from outside Blaine County rather than live here. Nancy Moore is a teaching assistant in the Early Childhood Education program at Sun Valley Community School who also moved from Bellevue to Gooding recently.
“My husband wanted to retire, and we chose to downsize and take advantage of the housing market and become mortgage-free,” she said. “The cost of real estate taxes for the year and insurance on our home is half as much.”
Moore is also a Mountain Rides vanpool customer, although her arrangement is different from most. Moore leads a public bus that is made up of about a dozen or so employees of different businesses around the valley, all of whom would rather carpool than pay for gas and drive themselves.
“I drive 15 miles from Gooding to ... the van’s meeting spot at the Shoshone LDS church, and then warm up the bus for the other riders, and take some time to read or decompress,” she said. “I drop everyone off at their stops and then arrive at The Community School by 7:30 a.m. and park the bus. At the end of the day, I pick everyone up, and we go home.”
The only problem Mountain Rides has with this system is that it does not have enough buses to meet demand, according to Kim MacPherson, the company’s director of outreach and operations support.
“We have 10 companies on our waiting list,” she said. “We are awaiting vans that we have on order that we’ve been waiting over a year for, and some of that is due to supply-chain issues with the pandemic. It looks like we’re set to receive some next spring.”
The program has been around for more than a decade, so why the sudden boom in popularity? MacPherson thinks it has to do with a couple things.
“I think because [prospective employees and] employees see and appreciate that companies are starting to offer it as a benefit,” she said. “And part of it, too, is that it’s expensive to fill your own tank.”
The cost to fill up, buy groceries and do just about anything else costs more in the Wood River Valley than it does in nearby communities.
“We’ve saved money since we moved. The grocery stores in Gooding are priced similar to Walmart,” Waylon said. “Gas is more affordable. You come up [to the Wood River Valley] and milk is almost $2 more per gallon. Even when we lived up here, we didn’t do our shopping up here. We just couldn’t afford it. We would go down to Twin.”
If this area is so expensive, it begs the question, why jump through so many hoops to stick around? For Waylon, it has to do with personal factors.
“I really love my job, and my boss is one of my best friends,” he said. “And if it wasn’t for that, I would probably find work elsewhere. But I love the guys I work with and wouldn’t trade it for the world. There’s give and take.”
Leguineche added that the numbers simply wouldn’t pencil outside of Blaine County.
“My company couldn’t be the size it is down there. There just isn’t enough work going on down there to make the company work,” he said. “Secondly, there’s a lot better wages and a lot better money up here than there is in these more rural communities.”
For one employee of The Community Library in Ketchum who asked to remain anonymous, the opportunities for her family were simply better here than they were elsewhere.
“I’m from Idaho, and when my husband and I moved back here from Arizona, we knew we had to come [to Blaine County] because the schools [elsewhere in the state] are so bad,” she said.
Unfortunately, like for so many others in this community, this employee’s situation was more precarious than she realized.
“About two years ago, my landlord raised my rent from $3,000 a month to $6,000 a month for a house over on Bullion Street (in Hailey),” she said. “I have four kids and my husband passed away from cancer, so I couldn’t pay that. And there was nowhere affordable available, so I had to move to Twin Falls.”
She said she felt out of place in Twin Falls, where the culture is much different from that of a resort community. It also had a drastic effect on the mental health of her high school daughter, who felt isolated from her friends, she said.
“I just put my head down and did it and accepted it as a temporary problem for me. That’s how I got through it,” she said. “And now that I don’t have to do it anymore, I think, ‘I can’t believe I did that for a year and a half.’ It sucked! You wake up and it’s dark, you get home and it’s dark. I would leave home at 6 a.m. and get home at 8 p.m., so it was just constant no life. Just horrible.”
The library employee opted to drive herself instead of looking into a Mountain Rides bus, which cost her $75 worth of gas every other day. Ultimately, she decided the premium price that she would have to pay in the valley was worth it.
Waylon also said that the move was hardest on his children.
“My kids were devastated to leave the valley. They made friendships that were lost because of the move,” he said. “It was just too hard to take the kids up here on weekends to see their friends, so, ultimately, those friendships were severed.
“I was devastated, too. I was born in Hailey and grew up here most of my life and then decided to come back home to be closer to family but quickly realized that we could not afford to live here.”
“It’s sad to see something beautiful go to the highest bidder,” the library employee said.
Waylon agreed.
“I don’t feel like Ketchum is for locals. It’s for out-of-towners who own everything but are never here.”
Leguineche—who, like his employees, lives outside the valley—offered a different perspective. He said that while it would be nice to live where he works, the economic benefits of doing the opposite are too compelling.
“For the most part, I think my guys are content commuting back and forth,” he said. “I think all of us kind of wish we lived closer, but I think for what we would have to give up in order to live closer, we feel like we’d rather have what we’re able to afford [outside the Wood River Valley] versus what we would be able to afford up here.”
However, he said there is something different about this area that keeps him working here, even if he lives elsewhere.
“About 10 years ago, I decided that I wanted to be closer to home, too, and I went home [to the Magic Valley] and I made it about a year but just didn’t like the quality of work,” Leguinche said. “Everything felt like a Band-aid situation, as opposed to like, doing something you can be proud of.”
He said he has had multiple employees leave Sawtooth Plumbing for a job closer to home, only to come back when they realized they did not like the work down south as much.
Kaufman said that the whole community should have more respect for these workers.
“I give these guys an incredible amount of credit for not only their hard work ... you know they are essential to supporting this economic boom and supporting all the wealthy residents of the valley,” he said. “I honestly could not do that commute if it was me.”
With a new crop of vans coming next spring and a waiting list of companies to satisfy, the Mountain Rides vanpool service is sure to grow. Considering that ridership is also at an all-time high across a couple of their inter-valley routes, the organization is doing well.
“Mountain Rides has been so helpful to us,” Moore said. “When you look at the overall cost of maintaining the vehicle and the cost of fueling the vehicle, [what they charge us] is a very reasonable price.”
As to whether the number of workers traveling here from outside the county for work is sustainable in the long term, Kaufman is optimistic.
“I’m hopeful that this is a long-term model,” he said. “I worked for Webb Landscaping for 10 years before I started with Native, and they have long-term employees who have been with them for 30 years [who commute every day].”
Waylon is less sanguine about the situation.
“When I drive up here in the morning, literally all you can see coming up at six o’clock in the morning is traffic—tail lights the whole way for miles,” he said. “It’s not gaps, it’s a straight line of traffic. And the same thing happens going home. It’s wild to me that a community has to commute to work because the housing is so unaffordable. It’s just so out of reach.”
The data doesn’t really support this. Their is a big mix shift going on in commuters to Ketchum. Despite the anecdotes, the number of people commuting from south of Hailey looks to just be reapproaching previous peaks, while the real growth seems to be in people commuting to Ketchum from Hailey.
