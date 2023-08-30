Micky and the Motorcars

Micky and the Motorcars will be playing a free concert just after the Big Hitch Parade on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Ketchum Town Square.

 Courtesy photo

Micky Braun remembers being on the front page of the Idaho Mountain Express as a kid with his brothers as they rode in the back of one of the wagons in the Big Hitch Parade.

“Wagon Days was also one of our first ‘big’ shows where we played for 500 people in Ketchum Town Square,” Braun said. “It was a rowdy crowd, and we love playing for our local fans. It was a staple moment in our career.”

Braun is the lead singer and acoustic guitarist for Micky and the Motorcars, a band he started with his brother, Gary, and their friends from high school in Stanley 22 years ago. While some of the members have changed, the brothers remain and will be performing once again after the Big Hitch Parade, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments