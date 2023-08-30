Micky Braun remembers being on the front page of the Idaho Mountain Express as a kid with his brothers as they rode in the back of one of the wagons in the Big Hitch Parade.
“Wagon Days was also one of our first ‘big’ shows where we played for 500 people in Ketchum Town Square,” Braun said. “It was a rowdy crowd, and we love playing for our local fans. It was a staple moment in our career.”
Braun is the lead singer and acoustic guitarist for Micky and the Motorcars, a band he started with his brother, Gary, and their friends from high school in Stanley 22 years ago. While some of the members have changed, the brothers remain and will be performing once again after the Big Hitch Parade, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2.
His other two Braun brothers, Cody and Will, who formed Reckless Kelly, will be doing a performance at the Sun Valley Pavilion over Labor Day weekend as well.
Micky and the Motorcars have made a name for themselves in the country rock music scene in Austin, Texas.
The Brauns grew up in the White Cloud Mountains between Stanley and Challis and come home as often as they can, at least once a year for the Braun Brothers Reunion show in Challis.
Their family has deep roots in music, as their father, Muzzie Braun, also a musician, has performed with the likes of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and other legendary musicians.
“For me, being a musician is about the freedom to work for myself and traveling. We have made a ton of friends all around the world. Sharing our music and what we do is awesome, but seeing people have a great time and enjoying the music is why we do it,” Braun said.
One of his favorite memories was going to Germany and doing a tour.
“Getting out of the U.S. and tackling a completely new market was a fun one for me. We have since gone back and recorded a live album there—‘Across the Pond’—that was well received,” Braun said.
Braun said a lot of their influences are the country rock bands and singers like Merle Haggard.
“I say we are ‘country-rock’ but that’s loosely based since country has really gone a little too pop,” he said. “I think we are a little old-school with more of that 70s country vibe.”
The inspiration for their songs comes from everyday experiences, such as relationships, missing someone or meeting someone new, being on the road and places that strike them.
“Songwriting is storytelling, and it’s always hard to come up with something new. But the constant is trying to just have people enjoy the music,” he said.
