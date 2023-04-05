Young cyclists, 2023

Kids can hone their mountain biking and outdoors skills at a variety of camps this summer.

 Express file photo

Organizations in the Wood River Valley offer a variety of summer camps that get kids into the outdoors for adventurous activities.

Galena Youth Adventure Camps at Galena Lodge aim to develop lifelong skills through action-based adventures that emphasize fun, safety and respect for the outdoors. Kids can enjoy mountain biking, paddle boarding, whitewater rafting, horseback riding, hiking, rock climbing, swimming and exploring.

