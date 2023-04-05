Organizations in the Wood River Valley offer a variety of summer camps that get kids into the outdoors for adventurous activities.
Galena Youth Adventure Camps at Galena Lodge aim to develop lifelong skills through action-based adventures that emphasize fun, safety and respect for the outdoors. Kids can enjoy mountain biking, paddle boarding, whitewater rafting, horseback riding, hiking, rock climbing, swimming and exploring.
Galena offers a Youth Adventure Camp for kids ages 8-12 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday though Friday, with an overnight stay on Thursday. Dates run from mid-June through late August. Though spots for most dates are filled, the camp does have availability for the Aug. 14 and Aug. 21 start dates. People interested in other dates can put their names on a waitlist.
Offerings also include the Galena Mountain Bike Camp for kids ages 8-12 and the Galena Kids Adventure Camp for kids ages 6-8. Though the camps are filled, organizers are accepting names for waitlists for all dates.
Sturtevants’ Summer Mountain Bike Camps are for kids ages 8-12. Sessions run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, starting at Sturtevants in central Ketchum. Kids must have some mountain biking experience and a functional bike.
There are six camps throughout the summer: June 12-15, June 19-22 (girls only), June 26-29, July 17-20, July 24-27 and July 31-Aug. 3. The cost is $350 for each session or $100 per day for drop-ins.
Bike rentals are available to campers, with a discount applied with full registration.
Mountain Adventure Tours offers dozens of camps that provide wilderness activities for kids ages 5-13, with an emphasis on personal responsibility, life skills and respect for the environment.
Each camp has a particular theme and runs Monday through Thursday, from June through August, with operations based in Ketchum.
Among the 40-plus camps, kids will get the chance to participate in unique mountain experiences such as Camping 101; Fish, Bike and Hike; Mighty 007; Mighty Lewis & Clark; and Mini Treasure Hunters.
