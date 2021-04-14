After a canceled 2020 summer season, St. Thomas Playhouse is ready to come back with a bang in 2021—its 20th anniversary season.
As with much else this summer, a few particulars—such as safety measures—remain to be confirmed, but the Playhouse is determined to move forward no matter what.
“We’re really committed to producing our 20th season however we can,” Managing Director Brett Moellenberg previously told the Express. “We’ll do it safely and under whatever guidelines are in place.”
The summer will kick off with the return of the popular Company B Performing Arts Camp for children aged 4 on up to ninth grade. Capacity is currently limited to 50 students per session, though that number could potentially increase.
St. Thomas Playhouse is offering three two-week Company B sessions this year, performing two different plays. Tuition for each session is $450 for a half-day camp for children in second grade and under, or $595 for full-day sessions for older children.
The first Company B session will take place June 14-25, working on a junior production of Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach.”
Company B will be back for two addition sessions, June 28-July 9 and Aug. 2-13, for productions of Disney’s “Frozen.”
In the midst of all that, the Playhouse’s busy staff will also be working on the Summer Theater Project, July 11-24, producing “Newsies.”
Reservations became available beginning April 1, and were already filling up fast the following day. For more information and to register, visit stthomasplayhouse.org.
