“A Tender Cut” centers around Jerry, played by Andrew Alburger, a tender soul in tough guy town, where he challenges himself on eating a 72 ounce steak to win a contest and prove to himself his worth.

When someone mentions eating a 72-ounce steak, the mind immediately thinks of John Candy in the movie “The Great Outdoors,” where a man is conquering a massive meal. That is pretty much where the similarity ends for “A Tender Cut,” a short film that will be featured at the Sun Valley Film Festival.

“I like film when it captures the story of someone in everyday life with triumphs, relatable stories of a small moment no one knows of,” said Esther Williams, the film’s producer and Wood River Valley local.

“A Tender Cut” centers around Jerry, a kind soul in a tough-guy town, where he challenges himself to eating a 72-ounce steak to win a contest and prove his worth to himself.

Wood River Valley local Esther Williams was tapped to produce a short film “A Tender Cut,” which will be shown at the Sun Valley Film Festival.

