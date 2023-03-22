When someone mentions eating a 72-ounce steak, the mind immediately thinks of John Candy in the movie “The Great Outdoors,” where a man is conquering a massive meal. That is pretty much where the similarity ends for “A Tender Cut,” a short film that will be featured at the Sun Valley Film Festival.
“I like film when it captures the story of someone in everyday life with triumphs, relatable stories of a small moment no one knows of,” said Esther Williams, the film’s producer and Wood River Valley local.
“A Tender Cut” centers around Jerry, a kind soul in a tough-guy town, where he challenges himself to eating a 72-ounce steak to win a contest and prove his worth to himself.
“It’s a sweet story where this everyman can’t catch a break. He’s down on his luck with his wife and coworkers and decides to enter an eating competition. You can see while he’s eating, the look on his face that he can’t live up to the challenge. In walk two older couples that bond with him. I won’t give away the ending, but it’s a great story,” Williams said.
The film, written by Frances Wiese, was primarily shot at The Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone, with a few scenes filmed in Picabo.
Her day job is really as a local event producer, working on weddings, nonprofit or corporate events. She’s also the Sun Valley Film Festival’s creative director assigned to designing all the event spaces. An acquaintance heard of her work, and asked Williams to be a producer on “A Tender Cut.”
“In my role of producer on the short film I got to find the location, hire actors and the team to put it together aside from the few people coming in from Los Angeles,” Williams said. “Getting the chance to highlight Idaho is especially great for me.
“I am really excited for people to see this film because they will recognize our locals,” she added.
The cast of the film includes Andrew Alburger, Bill Nagel, Kathy Wygle, Karen Nelson, Steve D’Smith and Melodie Taylor-Mauldin. Co-producers of the film include Ted Daniel and Halsey Pierce, a local photographer.
“Having a local cast is great for the community and hopefully more locals will come to see their work,” Williams added. “I am also glad Halsey was on this project as well helping with the photography and some videography.”
Williams said she had a great time working on this film, and it peaked her interest to get involved in other layers of the film industry. She is potentially exploring getting into music video production because there is a bigger focus on creativity instead of following a script.
“I am not headed to Hollywood by any means,” Williams said.
To watch “A Tender Cut,” check the Film Slate page to find the time and location of the screening.
Other Gem State films slated for the “Idaho Shorts” block include:
“Idaho Babe,” directed by Arlie Sommer. It’s a documentary about Harriet “Babe” Drake Hanson, a woman who ran the Sawtooth Lodge at the beginning of the 20th century. Hanson was a sharp shooter and outdoors adventurer. She was a guide and outfitter in the Boise National Forest and the Sawtooth National Forest. Her family built the Sawtooth Lodge in Grandjean, Idaho. Sommer uses collage animation, lighted archival photos and oral history interviews about Hanson.
“Hot Springs,” directed by Alex Pabarcius. “Hot Springs” is a 20-minute dark comedy about a group of road-tripping friends and their surprise encounter with an unpredictable old lady. Capturing the strange intimacy of bathing half-naked in a shared public space, the film takes you on a journey deep into the night as one stranger pushes friendships and vulnerabilities to a boiling point.
“Short Cuts,” directed by Even Weston and Martin McGreevy. “Short Cuts” is about an ill-advised stop on the way to their grandmother’s funeral. Katie and Byron get locked out of their car and must find a way to pay their respects in time.
“A Parent,” directed by Even Weston and Martin McGreevy. This film is based on a true story. When Lily is still grieving from the passing of her beloved mother, she sets out to celebrate her mom’s birthday but her father’s online dating profile has other plans.
