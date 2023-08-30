Wagon Days Poster 2

Local marketing professional Carol Waller was excited and honored her photograph was chosen as the artwork for this year’s Wagon Days poster.

 Photo contributed

Wood River Valley resident Carol Waller took a photo a few years ago at the annual Wagon Days celebration. When she added some artistic overlays to it, she ended up with an image she really liked. Waller decided to submit the photo for this year’s Wagon Days poster art, and, to her surprise, she won.

“Photography is a passion of mine, and I am so excited and honored they chose my picture for the poster,” Waller said. “There is nothing like the Big Hitch Parade, and it can’t be beat.”

Her photograph will be used on the official event poster, as well as on Wagon Days merchandise, which will be available before and during the festival, scheduled for Sept. 1-2. New this year is that the poster will also be available for purchase on the Wagon Days website, according to Heather LaMonica Deckard, organizer for the event.

Wagon Days Poster 1

Carol Waller signing her winning poster for Wagon Days.

