Wood River Valley resident Carol Waller took a photo a few years ago at the annual Wagon Days celebration. When she added some artistic overlays to it, she ended up with an image she really liked. Waller decided to submit the photo for this year’s Wagon Days poster art, and, to her surprise, she won.
“Photography is a passion of mine, and I am so excited and honored they chose my picture for the poster,” Waller said. “There is nothing like the Big Hitch Parade, and it can’t be beat.”
Her photograph will be used on the official event poster, as well as on Wagon Days merchandise, which will be available before and during the festival, scheduled for Sept. 1-2. New this year is that the poster will also be available for purchase on the Wagon Days website, according to Heather LaMonica Deckard, organizer for the event.
“Her artwork beautifully captures the vibrant spirit and aesthetic charm of our city, as well as the historic Wagon Days Parade,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw commented.
Ketchum’s history started as an ore-mining town in the late 1800s.
“The whole vibe of Wagon Days is about celebrating Western history and the roots of our mining town,” Waller said.
The Big Hitch wagons have been a staple since the parade started in 1958. The Big Hitch itself comprises six ore wagons which were used in the mining era of Ketchum. The wagons made hauls over Trail Creek Pass from Ketchum to Challis, and weeks-long trips to Utah to bring ore and return with commodities for Ketchum businesses.
Waller grew up in Minnesota and ended up coming to the Ketchum area because she was hired as the executive director of the Sun Valley/Ketchum Chamber & Visitors Bureau. She ran it for more than a decade. The organization is now known as Visit Sun Valley, and helps promote tourism in the area.
Waller has since left to run the Fly Sun Valley Alliance, another tourism related nonprofit organization that promotes air service to the area. She also helps with marketing and PR for various local organizations, such as Trailing of the Sheep.
More information on Wagon Days such as the parade route and other events can be found at wagondays.org. ￼￼
