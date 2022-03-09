A Ketchum love story

They both fight fires—from different angles and hundreds of miles apart—and have a propensity for taking calculated risks. But for Kjirsten Brevik and Kurtis Fieguth, marriage meant taking a gamble of a different kind, and betting on each other.
Brevik, originally from Boise, works as a full-time firefighter and paramedic for the Ketchum Fire Department, in addition to ski patrolling for Sun Valley Resort in the winter.
Wood River Valley native Fieguth, a charter helicopter pilot, works fire contracts with the Forest Service in the summertime, assisting with initial attack and dropping water on budding wildfires.
Brevik, 37, became a ski patroller over a decade ago, spending her first three years patrolling Bogus Basin before transferring to Sun Valley Resort in 2013. There, she got “super into” the medical side of ski patrolling, she said.
“After several years at Sun Valley, I realized just how connected the Fire Department, ambulance service and hospital are. I enrolled in fire academy five years ago, finished paramedic school this past summer and was hired full-time with the department,” she said. “As a kid, I never thought this is what I would be doing, but I’ve always had an instinct to rush in and help people.”
Fieguth, 34, divided his time between working as a ski coach with the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and flying helicopters before becoming a full-time pilot in 2018.
“My dad used to fly airplanes and asked me to check out the flight school in Caldwell. That was kind of it,” said Fieguth. “I loved it. It was the only way I could pursue work in the mountains.”
A slow-burning romance
Brevik and Fieguth first met about eight years ago at the Sun Valley Freestyle Spectacular mogul course competition on Baldy. She was ski patrolling; he was coaching with the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation.
“I was friends with Kurtis’ sister, and when I moved up here [in 2013] my friend was like, ‘You should meet my brother!’” Brevik recalled. “At the mogul course, Kurtis skied over and introduced himself, like, ‘Hi, I think you know my sister.’ Then he did a backflip as I skied by, which definitely impressed me.”
“He hasn’t done one since,” she added with a laugh.
It wasn’t until 2015 that the two began dating. Brevik said that was for a few reasons.
“When I first got to Sun Valley I wasn’t really dating and wanted to do more of my own thing. I knew Kurtis was a big skier and flew helicopters, and was excited to hang out with him,” she said, “but our [interactions] were really low-key.
“I don’t think either of us ever reached out or made a point to spend time alone. It was more like we’d see each other up on Baldy, take a couple turns here and there and grab a beer at the lodge with friends.”
Fieguth’s job also took him to Alaska for up to six months at a time. In the summer, he’d fly utility crews through the Western Aleutians, around Bristol Bay, Talkeetna and Kenai; in the winter, he’d coach skiers on Baldy, as he’d done for over a decade. In 2018, Fieguth began to fly full-time in the lower 48, shuttling Forest Service helitack crews out of Swan Valley, Idaho, to various wildfires.
“I think it was just one of those things where we didn’t have much of a chance to get to know each other in the early stages. I wasn’t in the valley that much,” he said.
When Fieguth returned sometime around January 2015, he realized that Brevik embodied the qualities he was looking for.
“I just thought she was a really competent, strong, kind person, someone I knew who would be there for me. It didn’t take me too long to realize, ‘Okay, yeah, I like her,’” he said. “So I decided to ask her out to dinner at the Ketchum Grill.”
Brevik remembered Fieguth picking her up in “your typical ‘Idaho’ 90s diesel truck.”
“He just put me at ease right away,” she said. “I could see he was a good, caring person who I wanted to get to know.”
From that point, Brevik said dates were mutually initiated.
“I remember visiting Frenchman’s Hot Springs with my roommate and inviting Kurtis. He ended up driving all the way up from Hailey. At that point, I thought, maybe this guy is into me,” she joked.
“It can be scary getting into a relationship, because you don’t want to get hurt or hurt someone else, so that was on my mind, but I think when I realized that he was serious about [dating] and I was serious, I was like, ‘Let’s do this!’”
Fieguth said their shared interests also helped build attraction.
“We did a lot of the same things, so I think we naturally gravitated toward spending more time together. It was a slow progression,” he said.
Both had an insatiable appetite for biking, backpacking, camping, climbing and skiing, he said. They worked in non-traditional “offices” above 9,000 feet. And both found solace in wide-open spaces and on solo hikes—in Kjirsten’s case, treks with her Labrador retriever, Tucker.
“But mountain biking is really our thing,” the couple agreed, cracking smiles.
On a Sunday in January last year, Brevik and Fieguth were hiking to the top of Chocolate Gulch north of Ketchum—one of their favorite mountain biking trails—and paused at a good resting spot.
“Kurtis tried to get me to put on my puffy coat. He had put the ring in the pocket,” Brevik recalled. “I was warm, so I didn’t put on my puffy coat and said I was fine. At that point, he got down on one knee and proposed to me.
“It was beautiful. No one else was around, and it was perfect.”
Trials and tribulations
The couple’s relationship has been unique in that they spend “a ton of time apart,” Fieguth said—almost six months a year due to his unpredictable line of work. It’s been like that since the beginning, he said, but they’ve since found coping strategies.
“That first summer [of dating] was difficult.” Fieguth said. “I went back up to Alaska and I would leave in about April and I wouldn’t come home till like mid-October.”
At first, Brevik said the long-distance was tolerable.
“I’m a pretty independent person, so I thought it wouldn’t be too bad,” she said, “but once we really started to get serious, it was like, ‘Oh man, I don’t want him to be gone!’ I wanted to spend every available minute together.”
So, in September 2016, Brevik flew to Alaska to meet up with Fieguth in the Kenai Peninsula. She was back in Idaho the next day.
“We only spent one night together after four months apart. My boss called the next morning, saying he needed me to get the helicopter and fly to Fairbanks for a fire,” Fieguth said. “I couldn’t take Kjirsten because of Forest Service and government [policy] and had to buy her a plane ticket home. It wasn’t an easy situation.”
Brevik said she was “bummed,” but never threw in the towel.
“It’s obviously at times super hard. But talking on the phone every night before bed and checking in throughout the day helps,” she said.
Fieguth said that the distance has made their bond stronger.
“I knew that if we could deal with that [six months apart], we could deal with anything. In a way, it has added a different type of stability to life,” he said. “We have to be strong being away from each other. I think it’s made us better people.”
Brevik agreed. As a full-time firefighter and paramedic, she estimated that she now spends about a third of every month at the Ketchum Fire Station. That’s also been an adjustment for Fieguth.
“When I would come home after flying for three weeks straight, it used to be she was home every night. That’s not the case anymore with her shifts,” he said. “I just really look forward to one day when, and I don’t think it’s far off, I’ll be able to settle here full-time.”
The couple also said they hope to ski, hunt and fish together more. (Fieguth first introduced Brevik to hunting about a year into their relationship, and both continue to enjoy having deer and elk in the freezer all year.)
“I just feel like we’ve barely started our journey together, even though we’ve been together seven years now,” Brevik said. “But we’re pretty solid. Marriage ... is when you just commit to this thing and get through it no matter what happens. And after a tough week, it feels really good to finally be with your person, your rock.”
A final invitation
Brevik and Fieguth wed in late September at the Central Idaho 4-H Camp near Prairie Creek, about 20 miles north of Ketchum, on an unusually smoke-free day in the Sawtooth National Forest.
Some friends and family members stayed in the camp’s on-site rustic cabins, while others brought their camper shells and camp trailers. Other guests stayed in town and arrived on a shuttle bus.
“We spend a lot of time in the mountains and have a lot of friends who enjoy camping, so it was a natural fit—close to home, a little less formal,” Brevik said. “Kind of a big campout with friends, in the woods and out of cell service, but let’s also make it a wedding.”
“It was certainly more affordable from a financial standpoint,” Fieguth added.
Perhaps their most treasured guest was 15-year-old Tucker—a.k.a “Tucky”—whom Brevik adopted as a puppy when she was 22. The dog attended the ceremony shortly before his passing with his bed positioned near the aisle.
“It was pretty special to have him there at our wedding. We weren’t sure he was going to make it until then,” she said.
“He was our best friend, our little kiddo,” Fieguth said.
As Tucker laid on the bed nearby, the couple danced under string lights to “Lover Girl” by Ryan Bingham:
The scars upon my heart won’t hide
But now I found your sparklin’ eyes
If I could have a moment of your time
Oh, be my lover girl...
