Recognized by the Los Angeles Times as one of the most original Fourth of July celebrations, Hailey’s Days of the Old West bash marks its 75th year this summer.
From shopping antiques to hometown bull-riding, there are plenty of events to choose from on Monday.
Here’s the full lineup:
- 9 a.m.: Find one-of-a-kind gifts at the Antique & Art Show at Roberta McKercher Park, hosted by Dana Cameron of Blue Cow Antiques. The event runs from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday. Vendors from across the country will offer everything from vintage jewelry to handmade rugs and sock monkeys. Between browsing, go on a mechanical bull ride or enjoy a cold beer.
12 p.m.: Don your best cowboy attire and head to the parade to watch entrants march, trot and float down Main Street. You can also march in the parade and compete for cash prizes in various categories. (Entry is $50; registration through The Chamber closes July 2.) Anyone can try their hand at Road Apple Roulette. “Via GPS satellite, the parade route is sectioned off into 10,000 squares that are each designated a number. If, during the parade, a horse happens to drop a “Road Apple” on a ticketed square, the winner’s name goes into a drum for the prize drawing at the end of the parade,” the Rotary Club explains. “If someone purchases multiple squares, their name is entered for each square a ‘Road Apple’ happens to hit.” Tickets are $5 from any Rotary Club member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In