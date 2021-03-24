Dr. Deb Robertson, a physician in the St. Luke’s Wood River emergency department and a former leader of the department, is not someone who seeks the spotlight, but her talents and contributions have sometimes brought the spotlight to her.
Robertson, 54, has been helping patients in the Ketchum-area hospital’s emergency room for 12 years, earning the respect of her peers and those she has served. As medical director of the emergency department for 10 years until she passed the role to another doctor in January, Robertson was a key figure in the St. Luke’s Health System’s battle against COVID-19. She has volunteered to assist nonprofit organizations that work to provide food for people in need, deliver top-quality health care and teach dramatic arts to children.
Now, she is being honored by the community at large. Robertson was voted by readers of the Idaho Mountain Express as the 2021 Woman of the Year, someone whose contributions to the Blaine County community stood out through the trials of 2020.
In discussing the honor, Robertson said she has not been trying to earn accolades or to be Woman of the Year, but she’s inspired by the many “amazing people” of the Wood River Valley—many of them women—to “do better,” to contribute even more.
“I’m just doing my job. It’s really everyone in that hospital who should be recognized, who make things work,” she said. “There are so many people here to look up to and admire. It’s the people that make this valley what it is.”
Megan Tanous, chief development officer for the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation, said Robertson deserves recognition for her role in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Deb has been an incredible leader in this community for many years,” Tanous said. “She stepped forward to help our community through COVID, becoming a guiding light through the unknown. Deb made a difference in so many lives and sacrificed a lot along the way.”
Destined to work in medicine
Robertson lives in Ketchum with her husband, Jeff Lamoureux, and their children, Lucy, 14, and Will, 12. She was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, where she resided through high school. Early on, she had thoughts of working in the health-care industry.
“I think I was always interested in medicine, even as a kid,” she said.
She earned an undergraduate degree in history from Duke University, in North Carolina, then moved to the West Coast. She earned a graduate degree in health policy from the University of Washington before deciding that she wanted to learn more about the “science of medicine.” That realization eventually took her to medical school at Oregon Health & Science University, in Portland. She graduated in 1999 and completed a residency in emergency medicine in 2002.
Through a work rotation in John Day, Ore., during medical school, Robertson said, she became interested in practicing emergency medicine in a rural setting, where resources are limited. Doctors in rural hospitals or clinics are often the only doctor in the emergency room and have to make quick diagnoses of patients, she said. They have to determine whether patients—ranging from car accident victims to people suffering from heart attacks—need to be transferred to a larger, more advanced facility, or whether the medical team needs to go to “Plan B, or C, or D.”
“You have to think on your feet,” she said. “You’re forced to think. You’re forced to be creative.”
Always “mountain-oriented people,” Robertson moved with her family from Portland to the Wood River Valley in spring 2009.
At that time, she started working as a physician in the emergency department at St. Luke’s Wood River. In January 2011, she was promoted to medical director of the department, a leadership role in which she hired and managed staff and was charged with keeping operations “high-functioning.”
After serving for 10 years as medical director, Robertson stepped aside from that role in January to focus on clinical care as an ER physician. Her colleague, Dr. Terry Ahern, assumed the post of medical director.
“I think it’s important to pass on leadership, to pass the torch,” she said.
Challenges in the Wood River ER
Though leading the emergency department was challenging, Robertson said, she enjoyed working closely with the staff to give patients “the best care possible.” In the ER, doctors and nurses have to be prepared for a wide range of complex medical scenarios, not knowing whether they will ever develop.
“You can go years without seeing something, and then, bam, it happens,” she said.
In a smaller hospital, she noted, the medical team needs to know how to work on its own.
“In a rural setting, you don’t have an ICU team that can come down. You’re it.”
Robertson’s role in the ER was pushed into new territory last March, when the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to the Wood River Valley. The team at St. Luke’s was not “caught off guard”—they knew COVID would come—but the battle was with a formidable, elusive opponent, and the tools to fight it were limited, Robertson said.
“It’s almost kind of like a blur,” she said. “We saw some of the craziest scenarios we’ve ever seen. You knew the train had hit.”
Early on, doctors had to navigate through a shortage of testing equipment, a shortage of personal protective equipment and a limited bank of knowledge about the novel coronavirus. Very ill patients were going to the ER and doctors didn’t know if they had COVID-19 or another illness. For those patients who definitely did, they—like doctors across the globe—didn’t know which treatments would be effective.
“There were just so many unknowns,” Robertson said.
Staff at St. Luke’s were working extra hours, Robertson said, and as some contracted the virus and became ill or had to be quarantined, those who were healthy worked even more. When the ER doctors weren’t working, they were tirelessly researching COVID-19, and developed a texting group to share information, she said.
“We were just trying to grab any information we could,” she said. “You’re learning about something as you’re treating it.”
A COVID-19 surge developed in Blaine County and many hospital operations were shut down, but not the ER. Some patients had “bizarre vital signs.” Doctors and nurses knew they were at risk of getting COVID-19, but it still was not known if a mask would help reduce transmission, or if a face shield would help. Protocols had to be changed—doctors and nurses could no longer “just run into the room” where a patient was waiting. Scrubs had to be changed frequently and could not be worn home at the end of the day. They had to shower before seeing their families.
“We kept working but none of us wanted to get it, of course,” Robertson said. “You kind of had that knot-in-your-stomach feeling. … Fear and anxiety was a driving factor in trying to understand the virus.”
In 2020 and into this year, Robertson also helped St. Luke’s with messaging about COVID-19. She did interviews with media outlets and worked to disperse the latest factual information about COVID-19 health threats, mitigation measures and vaccines.
“I am beyond grateful for Deb taking time, often on her days off, to share her knowledge and advice with the media and the public in a clear and compassionate manner,” said Joy Prudek, public relations manager for St. Luke’s Wood River. “She really takes care of this community in so many ways.”
Eventually, after a long period in which “things were just constantly changing,” doctors and nurses at Wood River—and across the nation and world—gained understanding of the virus and how to treat it. Testing increased. Vaccines were approved and administered. Things have not returned to normal, Robertson said, but are “much more manageable.”
In reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic after one year, Robertson thinks Blaine County residents deserve a significant amount of credit for adjusting their everyday lives to help limit the spread of the virus and care for others.
“Everyone went above and beyond. The examples are countless,” she said. “People have worked to address food insecurity, mental-health challenges and the needs of children. … My hat goes off to all of the organizations in the valley that had to rethink through their programs while they became public-health experts to retool for COVID-safe activities. There are a lot of people who worked long hours to create innovative programs that kept our valley functioning and safe.”
Service to the community
Despite working long hours in the ER, Robertson has been very involved with her family and the community.
She volunteers for The Hunger Coalition, for which she serves as vice-chair on the board of directors. The Bellevue-based organization provides food to people in need and works to address the causes of food insecurity.
“I feel very privileged to be a part of that organization,” she said.
Robertson also serves on the board of directors of the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation, which raises and allocates money for health-care programs, projects and facilities.
She also serves as vice-chair of the St. Thomas Playhouse Charter Committee, helping the Ketchum-based theater organization achieve its mission of enriching the lives of children through theatrical productions and programs. She performs a variety of volunteer roles for St. Thomas, including fundraising and assisting with productions.
Her own children are also a priority, Robertson said. She volunteers to assist with numerous activities and events, from running the game clock at hockey games to cooking for bake sales.
Kudos from St. Luke’s employees
While being publicly recognized was not on Robertson’s to-do list, her colleagues at St. Luke’s Wood River believe the Woman of the Year honor is well-deserved.
“I cannot think of any person more deserving of this award than Deb,” said Ahern, the doctor who took over as medical director of the emergency department in January. “She has been an amazing leader and instrumental in providing high-level emergency care at our local hospital. Her determination, humility, empathy and intelligence make her an ideal partner and a valued friend.”
Carmen Jacobsen, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer for St. Luke’s Wood River, offered similar sentiments.
“Deb is absolutely amazing to work with,” she said. “Aside from her being a talented emergency department physician, she takes time to talk to her patients and has always been seen as a leader and team player among all of the Wood River staff.”
Erin Pfaeffle, director of community engagement for St. Luke’s Wood River, said the Wood River Valley is “lucky” to have Robertson serving others.
“Our community is filled to the brim with incredible women, incredible people, committed to the health and well-being of others, who put others over self,” she said. “Amidst this group is Deb, standing tall and strong. She has been a tremendous partner to me in caring for the most vulnerable in our community. She moves mountains with humility and grace.”
