Since the COVID-19 pandemic swept into Blaine County, the Bellevue-based Hunger Coalition has seen its demand for its services—and food—triple, but its donations have multiplied in kind.
The Hunger Coalition’s dedicated staff and volunteers have been working overtime, harvesting organic goods from the Bloom Community Farm in Quigley Canyon, distributing food and books to children from the Bloom Truck, dispensing free meals in Bellevue and Ketchum.
Since its foundation in 2003, The Hunger Coalition has fed countless Blaine County residents. In the past few months, their services have been more important than ever before. It all adds up to winning formula—and your pick for 2020’s top nonprofit.
We sent photographer Roland Lane behind the scenes to document the hard work of the passionate people who made The Hunger Coalition the valley’s best.
