A Basque Christmas: Alberto Uranga keeps traditions alive

Alberto Uranga was raised in Mitriku, a fishing village between San Sebastian and Bilbao.

 Courtesy photo by Alberto Uranga

For many Basque children, the morning of Christmas Day is more a practice in patience than the culmination of a year’s worth of wishing and excitement. Alberto Uranga, a Basque native, explained why.

Gifts would be sitting in Uranga’s house from Christmas Day until Jan. 6, when it was traditional to open them.

“Oh my goodness, [us kids] couldn’t stand it,” he said with a laugh. “So, at midnight on the 5th, when it turned into the 6th, every kid in town would stand on the balconies and yell, ‘What did you get?’”

Alberto Uranga

Alberto Uranga

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments