A Basque Christmas: Alberto Uranga keeps traditions alive

For many Basque children, the morning of Christmas Day is more a practice in patience than the culmination of a year’s worth of wishing and excitement. Alberto Uranga, a Basque native, explained why.
Gifts would be sitting in Uranga’s house from Christmas Day until Jan. 6, when it was traditional to open them.
“Oh my goodness, [us kids] couldn’t stand it,” he said with a laugh. “So, at midnight on the 5th, when it turned into the 6th, every kid in town would stand on the balconies and yell, ‘What did you get?’”
Uranga, who was born and raised in Mutriku, a small fishing village located about midway between the region’s two largest cities, Bilbao and San Sebastian, Spain, moved to the United States in 1968. Swooned by tales of the American West, he and a friend showed up at the U.S. consulate in Bilbao looking to land any job that would put them on the frontier.
“Cowboys were big back then, and I wanted to do something [adventurous]. So, I ended up getting sent to Gooding to work for Faulkner [Land and Livestock],” he said.
With him, he brought a thick accent, a host of traditions from his homeland and absolutely no English. He began work as a sheepherder, a trade long associated with Basque people, but completely new to Uranga. He said those early days were rough, and made him yearn for the community he had in Mutriku. Christmas in his hometown was particularly wonderful, and always conjured up good memories.
“In my town, on the 24th during the day, everyone would go door to door singing, and even the sheepherders would come into town,” he said. “You would have sacks, and people would put an apple or maybe some nuts in the sack after you sang.”
But at night on Christmas Eve, he said, every door closed and it was time just for family.
Fortunately, in the 70s Uranga found a community of Basque settlers in Gooding that helped ease his transition into the United States.
“Gooding on a Friday or Saturday night was no different than the Basque Country! You would think you were there,” he said. “There were so many of us, talking and drinking with the cowboys.”
Now, Uranga returns to his homeland as often as he can, usually once or twice a year. He has a trip planned for this spring, back to Mutriku to see his siblings who still live in town. The tight-knit Basque community takes lessons learned from family very seriously.
“When my mom died, she said to me, she had two good things in life: her children, and her good friends,” Uranga said.
Uranga’s parents lived under constant stress due to the rule of dictator Francisco Franco, who ruled Spain from 1939 to 1975. Freedom from Franco’s rule played a role in Uranga’s move to the U.S. He became an American citizen in 1974.
Uranga said he always embraced American values since he moved here, and is proud to say he has made it as a capitalist. Uranga went from sheepherder, to door-to-door insurance salesman to Series 7 financial advisor, to opening his own firm in 1992. From his office in Ketchum, he helps clients use IRA retirement funds to purchase real estate. He now has clients around the globe. Most importantly, however, he gets to work with his children. Both his daughter and son work at his firm.
“I have been down twice before, but I am back up now,” he said.
Uranga said that it’s in his blood to stay in this valley.
When the miners took off after the late 1800s mining boom, “the Basque sheepherders stayed in Ketchum,” he said. “Ketchum exists today because the Basque sheepherders stayed when everyone else left.”
He plans to stay the rest of his life, he said. As the last remaining Basque sheepherder in the area, Uranga feels he is passing a torch to the next generation.
“It means so much to me. We worked hard right along with everyone else, and it makes me feel good. Now, the Peruvians have taken over [sheepherding] and I am so happy for them. They are very smart and hardworking. It’s an honor to pass the career on to the Peruvians.”
For now, he will continue to celebrate his favorite time of the year with the people he loves the most, waiting for Olentzero—not Santa—and leaving gifts by shoes instead of a Christmas tree, both Basque traditions.
As the snow tumbled down outside, colored lights sparkled and filled the empty space between the heavy flakes. Uranga looked outside, and a small smile crept up his face.
“All those mountains you have skied down, he said, “I was up there herding sheep.” ￼
