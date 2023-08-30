1. Ketchum City Police
Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Ketchum Patrol Team Chief Jamie Shaw is starting our parade. The Ketchum and Sun Valley Police, Fire, and Street Departments play a vital role in making today a success.
2. In memoriam of Jane Eittreim
Jane Eittreim’s dedication to Wagon Days shone brightly for over half a century. In the 1970s, Jane began her service on the Wagon Days Committee, a role that she maintained throughout the rest of her life.
In recognition of her immense contributions, Jane was rightfully named Wagon Days Grand Marshal in 2014. For over 20 years, Jane lovingly oversaw the Wagon Days Participants B.B.Q., ensuring over 300 participants annually were well-fed and appreciated. Earlier this year, we bid farewell to our beloved Jane. Her devotion and passion for Wagon Days will forever echo in the memories of all fortunate to have witnessed her joyous and relentless commitment. Her legacy will continue to inspire and remind us of true community spirit. Thank you, Jane.
3. David Ketchum American Legion Post 115
The David Ketchum American Legion Post 115 is dedicated to enriching the lives of our veteran members, their families, and our community. This is the 86th year of operation, and exciting changes are afoot at the Post. They are an all-volunteer organization that proudly supports our Blaine County veterans and sponsors the local Girl Scout troops, the Colla Voce singers from Wood River High School, and the local American Legion baseball team. The membership is growing, and actively recruiting new members. Commander Harry Bolton, Vice-Commander Chuck McNary, and Adjuncts Ed Simon and Matt Murray lead the Post.
4. Wagon Days Grand Marshal Jerry Seiffert
The city of Ketchum pays tribute to Jerry Seiffert, a central force behind the revival of Wagon Days. As mayor from 1975 to 1988, Jerry, in tandem with the City Council, and backed by a passionate group of community volunteers, breathed new life into Wagon Days for the Bicentennial celebration. His dedication saw the event’s resurgence and the continued conservation of the cherished Lewis Hitch Wagons. Jerry championed the opening of the Ore Wagon Museum in the early 1980s and fortified the financial base for the yearly Wagon Days Celebration. Recognizing its significance, the city of Ketchum took the reins of Wagon Days, ensuring its lasting heritage and unwavering patronage.
5. City of Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw
The city of Ketchum’s Mayor Neil Bradshaw, accompanied by his wife, Ivana. With the city of Ketchum’s careful stewardship, we gather today to honor the incredible Wagon Days Weekend, a living testament to our deep-rooted heritage. Please join us in offering a hearty salute to Mayor Neil Bradshaw, Ivana, and the dedicated City Council.
6. The Lewis Family Coach
This coach was a gift from the Lewis Family to the city of Ketchum. The historic Lewis Family home can still be found in the heart of Ketchum today as the Elephant’s Perch. The Ketchum Fast Freight Line was pioneered by Horace Lewis soon after the town’s inception in 1880. At the reins of this historic coach is Mike Swainston. Swainston carries forward a proud tradition as the son of Nyle Swainston, one of the founders of Wagon Days. A Swainston has steered this coach through our streets for decades, an enduring testament to a family’s dedication and legacy.
7. City of Sun Valley
Riding in this vintage John Deere carriage is the mayor of Sun Valley, Peter Hendricks, accompanied by his wife, Lisa-Marie Allen. This historic carriage once had the distinguished role of transporting guests to the renowned Guyer Hot Springs Resort. Before the radiant slopes of Sun Valley Resort’s Warm Springs side were known for their skiing delights, they were home to the Guyer Hot Springs Resort. This carriage is a poignant reminder of the area’s rich history and the stories that have shaped it.
8. The Holding Landau Carriage
Upholding a cherished tradition, we have the esteemed Carol Holding, longtime owner of the Sun Valley Resort, gracefully seated in the Sun Valley Resort Landau. Our grand Wagon Days parade unfolds on the generous expanse of Sun Valley Company property.
9. Wagon Days Sponsors
The Wagon Days Parade is truly a community endeavor. We are most grateful for the support and sponsorship from these businesses and organizations. Jerkline Sponsors: Elias Construction, Lunceford Excavation, and Fox Creek Realty. Wagon Master Sponsors: Atkinsons’ Markets, Edge Events, the Idaho Mountain Express, Magleby Construction and the Papoose Club. Team Driver Sponsors: S&C Importers and Distributers, Sotheby’s International Realty. Mule Skinner Sponsor: Despo’s.
10. Shoshone Bannock Indian Relay Racers
The thrilling sport of Indian Relay Racing is a tradition originating with the Shoshone and Bannock Tribes. This high-energy, adrenaline-pumping event is not just a race; it’s a showcase of skill, teamwork, and deep-rooted heritage. An Indian Relay team is a true demonstration of coordination and camaraderie. It consists of three horses and four team members: a rider who switches between horses, a catcher or “mugger” responsible for ensuring the rider can smoothly transition between mounts, and two holders who ensure the next horse in line is calm, collected, and ready to spring into action. Each lap around the track, as the rider leaps from one horse to the next, the crowd holds its breath, witnessing not just athletic prowess but the continuation of a profound cultural tradition. For many Tribal families, Indian Relay Racing isn’t just a sport. It’s a living testament to their ancestral horse traditions, and they take immense pride in actively passing down this legacy to the younger generations.
11. Jerome High School Ambush of Tigers Marching Unit
The acclaimed Jerome High School “Ambush of Tigers” Marching Band, under the leadership of band director Hiroshi Fukuoka and the talented Drum Major Maddy Chojnacky, this band has left its musical mark at numerous local and national parades. Their accolades include spectacular performances at the renowned Rose Festival Parade in Portland, Oregon, and the Grand National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
12. Floki the Mammoth Donkey
Father Ron, the Parish Priest for the Wood River Valley, rides atop an American Mammoth Jackstock, a breed deeply rooted in American history. The American Mammoth owes its existence to none other than our first U.S. President, George Washington. Recognizing the nation’s need for robust draft animals, he envisioned a breed that would be strong and resilient. Washington crossbred donkeys with superior qualities, gradually developing what we now know as the American Mammoth. This living symbol is a tribute to Washington’s pioneering spirit and the innovative steps he took to mold the future of American agriculture.
13. Humphrey and Clyde
Here we have Humphrey, the dromedary camel, distinguished by his single hump, and Clyde, the Bactrian camel, easily recognizable with his two humps. Contrary to popular belief, these humps store fat, not water, which can be converted to water and energy when sustenance isn’t available. Camels have been essential pack animals since ancient times, lauded for their ability to endure the harsh cold, withstand droughts, and traverse high altitudes. Their incredible resilience facilitated trade along the historic Silk Road, connecting distant civilizations and ensuring the flow of goods, culture, and knowledge.
14. Wide Awake Dreaming Idaho—Princess Parties and Events
“Wide Awake Dreaming Idaho,” a commendable group of young ladies who have combined passion with purpose. Their mission? To support Make a Wish Idaho, a foundation dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of children with life-changing medical conditions. Every time you book “Wide Awake Dreaming in Idaho” for princess parties and other events, you’re not just ensuring a magical experience but also contributing to a noble cause with proceeds supporting the Make a Wish Foundation. Devon and Gracie Peterson are gracefully riding their horses. Their presence today brings to the forefront the charitable spirit of our community. Let’s cheer for these young ambassadors of hope and the magic they bring into the lives of many!
15. Swiftsure Ranch
Pulling a wagon owned and expertly driven by Tyler Peterson are Clydesdale mares Sophie and Lacie. Brian and Kathleen Bean own these two stunning mares. Riding in the wagon and following close behind are participants in the Swiftsure therapeutic program. Swiftsure Ranch is nestled just a short distance away in Bellevue. This extraordinary facility provides its participants with equine-assisted activities and therapies free of charge. The therapeutic horses you see before you today are more than just animals; they’re 1,000-pound therapists providing unparalleled healing experiences amidst the serene backdrop of Swiftsure’s 191-acre riverfront ranch.
16. Susie Q Ranch, Zions Bank and the Blaine County Heritage Court
Driving an exquisitely restored Livery Wagon from the 1870s are Greg and Amy Peterson of the Susie Q Ranch. This historic wagon, which played a significant role at a Nevada stage stop, showcases the intricate craftsmanship of a bygone era. Harris and Amanda Simmons, representing the Susie Q Ranch and Zions Bank, are the proud conservators of this beautiful piece of history. Seated in the wagon are the esteemed members of the 2023 Heritage Court: Peggy Dean of Ketchum, Carol Eittreim of Bellevue, Geegee Lowe of Hailey, and Becky Payne of Carey. Their deep roots in Blaine County, with tenures extending over three decades and, for some, spanning their entire lives, make them foundational figures in our community’s storied past.
17. Jose Heredia
A riveting display of cultural heritage and mastery! Jose Heredia demonstrates the noble tradition of Mexican charros. Hailing from Michoacán, Mexico, Heredia is a torchbearer of this esteemed lineage, having acquired his roping prowess from his father, who was tutored in turn by his father. The legacy continues, as Heredia has imparted this ancestral skill to his son, Cesar. Today, as he exhibits his craft, we’re not just witnessing a performance, but a time-honored tradition passed down through generations.
18. Escaramuza Charra
Unique in the world of Mexican Charrerìa, this is the sole female equestrian event, a mesmerizing dance on horseback. “Escaramuza,” translating to “Skirmish,” is a fitting name as teams of women execute intricate choreographies in harmony with the rich melodies of Mexican music. Adorned in traditional Mexican attire, each participant is a vision of grace. Their dresses beautifully flow as they ride side-saddle, complemented by matching accessories, and crowned with sombreros, celebrating the cultural richness of Mexico. Though a team can have up to 16 members, only six to eight ride in a single performance, ensuring precision and coordination. This breathtaking routine finds its stage in a “lienzo,” a circular arena where both horse and rider move as one.
19. Snake River Stampede Whiskey Wagon
From the heart of Nampa, representing one of the top ten PRCA rodeos, we have the Snake River Stampede showcasing its beautifully restored 1880s freight wagon. This historical gem isn’t just any wagon—it once journeyed the Caldwell to Jordan Valley Route, serving as a lifeline of commerce and communication. Today, it proudly dons another esteemed role as the Snake River Stampede Whiskey symbol. Harnessing the power and grace to move this piece of history is a pair of matched Belgian-Quarter horse cross-draft horses. At the reins, guiding the team is Snake River Stampede Director Hal Bongiovi.
20. Snake River Stampede Stagecoach
The Snake River Stampede Stagecoach is a true icon of the American West. It has witnessed countless sunrises and sunsets across vast horizons as it made its way through the challenging routes that stretched from Murphy, Idaho, to Chico, California. At one point in its illustrious journey through time, it came under the ownership of Ed Matheson, a prominent figure known for overseeing several stage lines around the iconic Silver City. Every mark, scratch, and weathered patch on its exterior recounts tales from its vast journey, reflecting the lives it has influenced and the eras it has seen. More than just a mode of transport, this stagecoach is a living testament to the tenacity, spirit, and rich history of the American frontier.
21. River Grove Ranch Peruvian Horses
The Peruvian Pasos, often referred to as the “Cadillac of horses” due to their incredibly smooth gait, are undeniably one of the world’s finest riding horses. This naturally gaited Spanish breed boasts a legacy of over 400 years, having been meticulously bred in Peru, melding both tradition and precision in their lineage. The tradition of these magnificent creatures is honored and continued at River Grove Ranch in Hailey. Here, these Peruvian horses are bred with care and attention to their storied heritage and expertly trained. The ranch showcases their grace and unique gait in shows, further solidifying its reputation as a premier breed. For enthusiasts and aficionados, River Grove Ranch also offers these majestic horses for purchase, allowing the tradition of the Peruvian Paso to thrive and find new homes across the country.
22. Rocking “C” Bar Ranch horse and rider
Wendy Collins is riding her stunning Norwegian Fjord horse. Known for its distinct appearance, strength, and gentle disposition, the Norwegian Fjord horse is a breed that traces its lineage back to Viking times. They make a remarkable pair with Wendy’s expert riding and the horse’s undeniable charm.
23. Bugatti and Hyperbike with Beth Bratlie
Bugatti is a mini horse. He is 35 inches tall. Mini horses can’t be over 40 inches tall. He is pulling a Hyperbike, which can go many places a regular cart or buggy can’t! It is the extreme sports vehicle of the pony-driving world.
24. Efren Garcia and the Kuna Trail Riders
Introducing Efren Garcia and the Kuna Trail Riders with their dancing horses! Hailing from Kuna, Idaho, they grace the Wagon Days this year for the very first time. Welcome to the Ketchum and Wagon Days, Kuna Trail Riders!
25. Sun Valley Horseman’s Center
Shelby VanSlander, Manager of the Sun Valley Horseman’s Center, is at the reins of this beautifully maintained, historic mud wagon from the Sun Valley Collection. Mud wagons were designed to be more agile and lightweight than traditional stagecoaches allowing them to navigate the rough landscapes of the West. The Horseman’s Center itself boasts a storied history. It opened its doors in the summer of 1937, a mere half-year after the much-acclaimed Sun Valley Resort was inaugurated in December 1936 by the Union Pacific. Remaining in operation to this very day, the Horseman’s Center captivates families worldwide with its scenic trail rides throughout the Sun Valley region and its enchanting sleigh rides come winter. It stands as an iconic experience, synonymous with the magic of Sun Valley.
26. Sun Valley’s Yellowstone Coach
A historic Yellowstone Coach from Sun Valley Resort collection. Crafted with meticulous care by the renowned Abbott-Downing of Concord, New Hampshire, constructed to offer an unparalleled sightseeing experience. All seats faced forward, ensuring every traveler got the best view, the sides were entirely open to soak in the surroundings, and the leather braces cushioned passengers from the rugged park terrains. This coach carries the stories of some of Yellowstone National Park’s first tourists.
27. Victorian Carriage, from the Sun Valley Resort Collection
Presenting an authentic piece from the Sun Valley Resort’s treasure trove: an exquisite Victorian carriage known as the Victoria. The Victoria is a remarkable testament to the craftsmanship of its time. What sets the Victoria apart is its retractable roof, which shields its passengers while allowing the flexibility of an open ride. Primarily drawn by one or two horses, this carriage became a symbol of elegance, particularly popular among ladies during leisurely rides in the park.
28. Smokey Bear
Since 1944, Smokey’s been working hard to inspire Americans to prevent wildfires. Created in 1944, the Smokey Bear Wildfire Prevention campaign has educated generations of Americans about their role in preventing wildfires. Despite the campaign’s success, wildfire prevention remains one of the most critical issues affecting our country. Smokey’s message is as relevant and urgent today as it was in 1944. Wildfire prevention remains crucial, and he still needs your help. Smokey’s catchphrase reflects your responsibility: “Only you can prevent wildfires.” Remember that this phrase is more than just a slogan: it’s an important way to care for the world around you.
29. Ketchum Firefighters Local 4758
Taking part in a time-honored tradition dating back to 1954, the Ketchum Professional Firefighters Local 4758 and the Wood River Firefighters Local 4923 are riding in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The MDA is the world’s leading nonprofit health organization sponsoring research seeking the causes of and effective treatments for neuromuscular diseases. Money raised today by “Filling the Boot” provides services and supports 600 Southern Idaho residents with muscular dystrophy. Children can attend a summer camp in McCall, Idaho, to meet other children with neuromuscular diseases. They can socialize, swap stories of their experiences, and, most importantly, have fun. They thank you for joining the fight against muscular dystrophy. Let’s “Fill the Boot” for Jerry’s Kids!
30. Blaine County Democrats
The Blaine County Democrats are pleased to list their current legislators and County Democrats: Rep. Ned Burns, Sen. Ron Taylor, Commissioner Angenie McCleary, Commissioner Lindsay Mollineaux, Commissioner Muffy Davis, County Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham, County Treasurer John David Davidson, County Assessor Jim Williams and Coroner Russ Mikel.
31. Ela Price
Ela Price is a native of Berlin, Germany, and comes to us today from Pocatello, Idaho. She elegantly sits astride her majestic Drum Horse, Romeo’s Royal Flush. She is dressed in a silk ivory Duchess riding habit. Noble ladies of the 18th century donned such exquisite attire during horseback riding excursions. Ela’s outfit draws inspiration from 1787 and Georgiana Spencer Cavendish, the English Duchess of Devonshire, in what is now known as the United Kingdom.
32. Paul Price
Paul Price of Pocatello, Idaho, with his young Norwegian Fjord filly, J.J.H. Ula, by his side. The Norwegian Fjord is one of the world’s oldest and purest breeds. Though they may be smaller in stature, their might and resilience are unmatched, a trait that stems from their origins in the rugged mountain terrains of western Norway. The versatility of the Fjord horse is evident in its use—from packing, driving, and riding.
33. Trailing of the Sheep Festival
Celebrating its 27th Anniversary, the Trailing of the Sheep Festival returns this fall from Oct. 4-8. Over 35 events span five days! There’s something for everyone: cooking classes, delectable farm-to-table dinners, educational wool workshops, sheep-dog trials, or the enlightening Folklife Fair. And for the grand finale? The Big Sheep Parade, where 1,500 sheep trot down Ketchum’s Main Street. Twenty-two-year-old Percherons Pat and Mike are pulling a traditional sheep camp owned and driven by Rodney Jones from McCammon, Idaho. No stranger to the Wagon Days Parade, Rodney, alongside his dedicated family, are annual participants in Wagon Days, showing unwavering support for this cherished event.
34. The Papoose Club
The Papoose Club is a testament to the power of community spirit. Year after year, the Papoose Club brings iconic events to the community: the free Kindercup and Nordic Cup races for children, the Pancake Breakfast on Labor Day weekend at the town square, the festive Holiday Bazaar at Hemingway Elementary School in early December, and the Plant Extravaganza in collaboration with Webb Garden Centers. Steeped in a rich history and an enduring commitment to the community, the Papoose Club was founded in 1954 by a group of dedicated local mothers. What began as a ski co-op quickly transformed into a broader community initiative to foster cultural, social, educational, and athletic activities for the youth of Blaine County. The Papoose Club’s unwavering commitment to Blaine County’s youth over the decades is a beautiful example of how communities can come together, evolve, and create lasting positive impacts. Their events fundraise for a noble cause and foster a sense of togetherness, making Blaine County a vibrant place for its residents and the next generation.
35. Wood River Chapel
Making its solemn passage through the streets of Ketchum is a reenactment of a funeral procession from 130 years ago. The grieving widow sits beside the undertaker as they journey to the cemetery. The funeral wagon they ride upon, drawn by horses Doc and Eddie, represents the type commonly used by the everyday folk of the 1890s. The six-sided coffin with its rope handles reflects the stark simplicity of the times. Such coffins were often referred to as “toe pinchers.”
36. Nielson Brother’s Wagon
Here we have a treasured relic from the Nielson brothers’ sheep ranch: a farm wagon that has stood the test of time. This wagon journeyed to Eagle Rock, which many now recognize as Idaho Falls, by train before the 20th century dawned. At the reins is Monte Smith, the proud grandson of William Nielson, skillfully guiding Leo, a spotted American Draft horse, as they pull this piece of history forward for all to see.
37. A restored pair of 1910 Troy Tank oil Wagons
An original pair of early 1900s Troy Tank Wagons. These tank wagons were integral to transporting Standard Oil Petroleum products across Idaho’s Magic Valley and Eastern Oregon’s Baker Valley. These wagons, owned by Norm Poole of Ontario, Oregon, provide a glimpse into the transportation methods of the past. The tank capacities varied: The one and two-horse wagons could hold between 300 to 550 gallons, while the three-horse wagon had a substantial capacity of 900 gallons. A three abreast hitch of Gray Percheron Cross horses are guiding the wagons today, grand examples of a breed known for its strength and resilience. Owned and skillfully driven by Jerry and Sylvia Wilcox from Vale, Oregon.
38. The Old Frontier Gang
The Old Frontier Gang is an ensemble steeped in tradition and history! Originally known as “the Hailey Hellers,” this group has been a mainstay for nearly six decades. They ride in style aboard the Yellowstone Stagecoach, a splendid artifact crafted over 130 years ago by the illustrious Abbott and Downing firm in New Hampshire. The magnificent horses, proudly owned by Richard and Eric Barney, complement this age-old beauty.
39. DL Evans
Hailing from the late 1800s, this Midwestern grain wagon has been carefully restored to working condition. A remarkable example of the craftsmanship of its era, the wagon is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the farming communities of the Midwest. Pulled by horses owned and expertly driven by Scott Heins of Rupert, Idaho, the wagon carries the Wood River Valley DL Evans Team.
40. Eh Capa Bareback Riders
Eh Capa has been thrilling audiences with their exceptional and courageous riding skills at rodeos, horse shows, parades, and other venues for over 60 years. What started as a casual riding group for youth has become a renowned performance and specialty act that travels the PRCA rodeo circuit throughout the West. Known for their horsemanship skills, professionalism, and dedication to perfection, the approximately 30 riders excite audiences with their fast-paced, eight to 20-minute display of exquisite bareback and bridle-less riding, loping though tightly timed and precise patterns over jumps and, for some riders, without any reins. All riders range in age from 8 to 19 and perform in full show costumes led by a drill instructor.
41. Sun Valley Mule and Donkey Club
Presenting the Sun Valley Mule and Donkey Club, the club was founded to promote the good stewardship of these dynamic and affectionate animals. Today’s entry features two Amish-trained mules, a pair of American Mammoth Donkeys, and three petite Mediterranean donkeys. How is a mule created, you ask? Simply by crossing a female horse with a male donkey.
48. Days of the Old West Rodeo Royalty 49. Sawtooth Rangers
For over 70 years, the Sawtooth Rangers Riding Club has been a community staple. The club champions and promotes horsemanship by extending support to various initiatives, including the 4-H Clubs, rodeo groups, riding clinics, and other horsemanship activities.
The club was started in 1947 with its inaugural meeting at the courthouse in Hailey. By 1948, the members had constructed a rodeo arena and pledged their dedication to its maintenance and upkeep. Their first rodeo took place in October 1948. It was an enormous success, and the club decided to host an annual rodeo every July. Today, this event is known as the “Hailey Days of the Old West Rodeo.” This celebrated rodeo attracts cowboys and cowgirls associated with the Intermountain Professional Rodeo Association, all competing for substantial cash prizes. Besides the professional events, the rodeo showcases local talents in crowd-favorite segments, such as hometown bull riding, mutton bustin’, and the spirited Queen contests.
50. Miss Teen Rodeo Idaho 51. Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo Royalty 57. Idaho State Riding Association
Established in 1947, the Idaho State Riding Association (ISRA) boasts 12 clubs under its banner. The ISRA brings together a robust community of 240 members, all passionate about the art of riding. These members actively engage in various events, from precision drills and parade displays to exciting team gaming competitions. The current ISRA President is Kelly Smith.
Representing the Idaho State Riding Association:
- The Cassia County Sheriff’s Posse, an all men’s riding group from Burley, Idaho.
- The Minidoka Wranglers, an all women’s riding group from Rupert, Idaho.
- The Mini-Cassia Outlaws, a junior co-ed posse ranging from ages 8-18, from Rupert, Idaho.
- The Snake River Saddlemen, a co-ed family-friendly riding group from Rupert, Idaho.
- The Chaparrals, a co-ed riding group from Pocatello, Idaho.
- The Highlander Hoofbeats, a women’s riding group from Soda Springs, Idaho.
- The Madison County Sherriff’s Posse Upper Valley Wranglers, a co-ed riding group from Rexburg, Idaho.
- The Jefferson County Posse, from Rigby, Idaho.
- The Jefferson Junior Posse, a co-ed junior riding group from Rigby, Idaho.
- The Gem State Riders, a women’s riding group, Shelley, Idaho.
- The Renegade Riders, a women’s riding group, Pocatello, Idaho.
- The War Bonnet Jr Posse, a co-ed junior riding group from Idaho Falls, Idaho.
- The Idaho State Riding Association members are honored to participate in the Wagon Days Parade and festivities.
58. Ketchum-Warm Springs Riding Club
The Ketchum-Warm Springs Riding Club is one of the oldest riding clubs in Idaho. It was formed in the 1950s to keep horses in shape for hunting season but has evolved into a friendly group of trail riders who enjoy good meals, great company, and a nice ride in the mountains. With a membership spanning from Bellevue to Stanley, the club has fostered a strong tradition of gathering every Wednesday evening in Adams Gulch. Additionally, in a commendable effort to nurture the next generation of riders and keep the legacy of riding clubs vibrant, they actively mentor young 4-H riders. Each year, as a part of their commitment to the community and tradition, the Riding Club proudly takes a position ahead of the Big Hitch in the parade. Their presence serves as a gentle reminder about the importance of safety. So, to all those watching, they urge: maintain a safe distance and enjoy the spectacle.
59. City of Ketchum Water Wagon
An essential component of the Lewis Fast Freight Operation, the water wagon, and commissary were crucial in ensuring that both men and mules remained hydrated and nourished during their arduous journeys. Today, this significant artifact, a testament to the resilience and resourcefulness of those early pioneers, is proudly maintained by the city of Ketchum. Those interested in glimpsing a piece of history can view this wagon at the Ore Wagon Museum along with the Ore Wagons it accompanied. Guiding this historical treasure today is the expert hand of Bob Tomaski from Montana, who owns and drives the team pulling the wagon. Tomaski has pulled the Water Wagon and Commissary for well over a decade and travels from Montana yearly to participate in Wagon Days.
60. City of Ketchum Big Hitch
A tradition that never fails to captivate, the grand finale of the Wagon Days Parade: The Big Hitch. These are not replicas; these are the six genuine Lewis Fast Freight Line Ore Wagons, once used to ferry ore from the embracing mountains of our picturesque valley, maneuvering the treacherous Trail Creek Summit. A generous donation from the Horace Lewis Family, these wagons now reside under the care of the city of Ketchum, serving as enduring symbols of our rich history. Guiding these historic wagons is a formidable 20-mule jerkline, expertly helmed by seasoned Mule Skinner Bobby Tanner of Bishop, California. His dedicated team and local brakemen support him, including Tim Deckard, Doug McClean, Jesse Deckard and Ryan Eittriem. As the magnificent hitch passes by, we request silence. It’s essential for the mules to clearly hear the voice commands, ensuring a smooth and safe procession. Let’s show our respect for this living history by watching in awe and keeping the noise down. ￼￼
