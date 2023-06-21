Team Claudia Adame, pictured, took home the Golden Taco Award at Saturday's FoodFest hosted by The Hunger Coalition at its Bellevue campus.
Adame's tacos de birria clipped the competition, but the real winners were the judges—and members of the eating public—who got to sample a the whole range of flavors at the second edition of the nonprofit's celebration of cuisine and culture.
"Our second annual FoodFest was a dream, with tacos so delicious there wasn't a bite leftover," organizers said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In