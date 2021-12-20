Soldier Mountain, a family-friendly ski resort near Fairfield, opened for the winter season on Friday, Dec. 17. Both chairlifts, the magic carpet, and the terrain park are running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 23-Jan. 2. After Jan. 2, Soldier will be open Thursday-Sunday of each weekend for the rest of the winter.
"We have 18 inches of snow at the base and 24 inches at the top of Chair 1," Soldier Mountain GM Paul Alden said on Thursday. "Not all trails will be open and early season conditions will prevail, but it's going to be 100% fun and we're excited to be opening two days earlier than last winter."
Soldier Mountain is about 10 miles north of Fairfield in Camas County. Check out their website, soldiermountain.com, for more information.
