If only kids could pick up their rooms as fast as they picked up the eggs at the Easter Egg Hunt at Sun Valley Resort on Friday, April 7.
More than 8,000 eggs were collected in about 30 seconds by hundreds of children on a snowy afternoon. The resort also hosted the Easter bunny for photo ops.
“My son loves this event and he got a lot of eggs, surprisingly,” said Fio Delgado of Hailey.
Delgado and her son Mateas, 6, were with a group of friends that came up to the resort for the hunt and stayed to watch the new Super Mario Bros. film showing at the Opera House.
Some kids even walked away with a live bunny from the event, as Marco Romero was adopting them out of his bicycle.
“This is really happening,” said a parent laughing as she walked behind her daughter holding her new rabbit. The Toy Store in Sun Valley Village offered lower-commitment door prizes, giving out Oreo Easter eggs to each kid as they came in.
The Easter Egg Hunt was the first event of the Baldy Bash weekend through the resort as Sun Valley winds down the ski season. Over at Bald Mountain, organizers encouraged skiers to wear their best retro ski gear.
The Warm Springs side of the mountain closed at the end of the day on Sunday, April 9, to allow the resort to begin removing the Challenger and Greyhawk chairlifts. The plans call for removing the Challenger detachable-quad chairlift and nearby quad Greyhawk lift and installing a new six-person, high-speed Challenger chairlift that would allow riders to unload at the top of the Upper Greyhawk area or opt to continue to the Lookout summit of the mountain.
The resort is also reconstructing the Flying Squirrel chairlift—which was removed in summer 2014 after being damaged in a structure fire the previous winter—and cutting an extension of the Flying Squirrel ski run with snowmaking.
Sun Valley will be conducting the work in 2023 and having the new lifts operating for the 2023-24 ski season.
The River Run side of the mountain will stay open through Sunday, April 16.
