Snow doesn't deter kids from participating in the Easter Egg Hunt in Sun Valley on Friday, April 7.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

If only kids could pick up their rooms as fast as they picked up the eggs at the Easter Egg Hunt at Sun Valley Resort on Friday, April 7.

More than 8,000 eggs were collected in about 30 seconds by hundreds of children on a snowy afternoon. The resort also hosted the Easter bunny for photo ops.

“My son loves this event and he got a lot of eggs, surprisingly,” said Fio Delgado of Hailey.

Some 8,000 eggs were picked up in less than a minute. 
Friday, April 7, 2023. Easter Egg Hunt in Sun Valley.

