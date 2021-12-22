21-12-27-sledding-penny-hill-1-roland
Express photo by Roland Lane

Jerome residents Avery and Paisley Burton slid into the holidays with a wild ride down Penny Hill on Saturday, Dec. 18. Those dreaming of a white Christmas may have even more to celebrate this week: On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from Stanley to Ketchum starting this evening and continuing on through Thursday. The forecast is predicting 8 to 16 inches of snow at higher elevations, with gusty winds and drifts making travel “difficult to impossible” at times. So keep your sled handy—it could be your best bet for getting around town. Express photo by Roland Lane

