22-06-10 Snapshots 1 Rixon.jpg

“We’ll probably go off the grid in the woods camping complete with steak dinner, lot of snacks, s'mores and Coors.”

Erika Rixon

Hailey
22-06-10 Snapshots 2 Scherer.jpg

“Father’s Day to us is a multi-generational affair complete with croquet, Ramos fizz cocktails and, of course, barbecue. Ribs, steak, baked beans, corn on the cob and all of the fixin's with Texas chocolate cake.”

Allison Scherer

Sun Valley
22-06-10 Snapshots 3 Unger.jpg

“If my dad were still with us, I’d take him to Virginia City, Montana. He was an adventurer and explorer who liked old historic towns.”

Mandy Unger

Ketchum
22-06-10 Snapshots 4 Roudabush.jpg

“Wake up, eat breakfast, go on a fun hike—maybe to Roundhouse—and barbecue later.”

Rachel Roudabush

Ketchum
22-06-10 Snapshots 5 Fields.jpg

“My dad will be 2,000 miles away playing in a golf tournament in Tennessee. But I will call and tell him that I love him.”

Josh Fields

Hailey
Load comments