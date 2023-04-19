Ski Ya Next Season!

After 144 days on snow, Sun Valley wrapped the 2022-23 season on Sunday, April 16, with celebrations up and down the River Run side of Baldy. Skiers and riders were greeted by live music and long-delayed spring temperatures—a perfect combo for costumes, cocktails and corn. “This was an incredible year for our staff as we were able to open as much terrain as possible, given the snowfall, and consistently run more lifts than past seasons," Sun Valley Resort Vice President and General Manager Pete Sonntag said. "On Baldy specifically, all lifts were running for the majority of the season, which is an amazing feat our team worked really hard to pull off.” Now, it's time for on-hill work—namely, installing new lifts on Warm Springs and cutting out an extension of Flying Squirrel. With those projects already underway, Baldy is closed to recreation, likely until late June. For more on that, see Page 16 of the printed edition.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Article quotes the following " "On Baldy specifically, all lifts were running for the majority of the season, which is an amazing feat our team worked really hard to pull off.”
Not true, especially at season end, not amazing, and not as good as many/most/all previous years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In