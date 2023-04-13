Scooter Carling and friends have put on an annual Sun Valley Ski Patrol Appreciation Breakfast during the last day of the ski season on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain since 1995. This year, the tradition fell on Sunday, April 9. Together, they feed approximately 250 people including the patrol, mountain staff and the general local ski community. Carling’s volunteer group turns 45 pounds of bacon, 20 pounds of sausage, 30 dozen eggs, pancakes, French toast, coffee and orange juice into a meaningful brunch with an attitude.

23-04-14 ski patrol appreciation breakfast 5.jpg

Scooter Carling
Load comments