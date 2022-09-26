There’s nothing sweeter than new beginnings, which is a central theme for Rosh Hashana, the first of the High Holy Days in Judaism. This year, Rosh Hashana takes place starting the evening of Sept. 25-27. These are the holiest days of the year in the Jewish calendar, and we are required to come together with our community to pray and celebrate. No work is to be done and kids are supposed to miss school. Rosh Hashanah translates to "head of the year." It is a time for feasting, reflection, togetherness, renewal, forgiveness, and preparation. The date of Rosh Hashana marks the beginning of human life on earth – Happy 5783!

The Symbolic Shofar: In the Torah, the Five Books of Moses, Rosh Hashanah is referred to as Yom Teru’ah, or "Day of Shofar Blowing." Indeed, the shofar is central to this holiday, symbolizing a call to wake up, think about the past year, and prepare for the judgement in the Book of Life. The shofar also reflects Abraham’s near-sacrifice of Isaac, and the ram that took his place, this is why the shofar is made from a hollowed ram’s horn.

The blowing of the shofar may call to mind a crying voice, and this is no coincidence. As one of the major themes of Rosh Hashanah is repentance, it reflects the regrets and sins which are considered. During the morning service, the shofar will be blown 100 times, in various types of calls, from short and sharp to long and lingering as stipulated in the Torah.

