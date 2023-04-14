Members of Wood River High School’s Class of 2023 presented their Personal Projects on Wednesday, showcasing new builds, skills and knowledge they’ve acquired during their final semester in Hailey. Each year, students set their own goals for the projects, which are scored based on the criteria they set. At the end, they present their work, as well as reflect on what went into it. Here, Evangeline Holden discusses her cork board Wood River Principal Julia Grafft. Holden said that her stepdad had a nice collection of corks and she wanted to recycle them into something useful. For more photos and information on the projects, go to www.mtexpress.com. By Express photo by Willy Cook

Load comments