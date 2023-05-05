After nearly two months of road games, Wood River High School baseball is finally back on its home diamond—just in time to honor its seniors, including catcher Clayton Elsbree, seen here sliding safely into third during Monday’s 15-6 win against Jerome. The Senior Day victory bumped the Wolverines to fourth place in the Great Basin 7, and earned the team—at least on paper—one more game in Hailey. Unfortunately, Mother Nature intervened again. Wood River’s first-round district tournament game against Mountain Home was called for weather Thursday afternoon. As of press time, the game hadn’t been rescheduled. For that information and more sports coverage—including softball’s postseason kickoff at Canyon Ridge—head to www.mtexpress.com. Express photo by Roland Lane

