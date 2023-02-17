The Wood River Extreme Ski Joring Association will host its yearly races this weekend, Feb. 18-19, in Bellevue. The winter tradition starts at noon each day at 81 Browning Lane. Spectator tickets cost $10 per person, with children under 12 years old admitted free. A portion of the proceeds go to the Wood River High School Rodeo team.
The annual event pairs two classic Idaho archetypes—cowboys and skiers—in a horse-drawn drag race. Skiers must hold on across a 600-900-foot course, hitting jumps and grabbing rings on the way. Speeds often reach 40 miles per hour, according to event organizers. Each run is scored, and winners are determined by their combined two-day point total.
“This event features cowboys with their fast horses racing with brave skiers and snowboarders and promises a weekend of fast-action fun that the whole family will enjoy,” the Wood River Extreme Ski Joring Association said in a statement.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In