22-11-18-wood-river-basketball-roland-7.jpg

Wood River senior guard Kacie Flolo takes a shot in the lane during Tuesday’s home season-opener, won by Buhl, 47-18.

 Roland Lane

Prep sports are moving inside for the season, with Wood River High School’s girls basketball team—led by senior guard Kacie Flolo, seen here—tipping things off against Buhl on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Wolverines dropped the home opener 47-18. For the full story, see Sports, Page 14 of the print edition.

