Local philanthropist Lynn Campion is known for having donated $4 million to Hailey Ice to build a skating rink and for many years supporting numerous other nonprofit organizations in the Wood River Valley. These days, she is focusing her resources and encouraging others to meet the immediate needs of those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not sure a lot of folks realize the complexity of this situation,” Campion said. “Not sure I do myself, as it is still evolving. But we’re already seeing consequences. A lot of organizations are going to have their pleas out for more funding, and many with good reasons. But to me, extra financial help should be concentrated in areas of greatest need.”
Until recently Campion chaired the Deer Creek Fund, created in 1996 through a contribution from the Helen K. and Arthur E. Johnson Foundation of Colorado. In 2016 alone, the fund gave $932,000 to 18 organizations in and around Blaine County, with a focus on meeting basic human needs, promoting self-sufficiency, relieving suffering and improving quality of life.
Campion, 74, has worked as a ski instructor and served as a volunteer firefighter and advanced emergency medical technician for the Ketchum Fire Department. She was responsible for bringing the first advanced EMT training to the valley during the early 1980s.
“Individuals, not just businesses in our valley, have suffered greatly due to the shutdown. And even when restrictions are lifted, my feeling is that many will not be able to continue living here or driving here to work, or that they will begin to rely too heavily on The Hunger Coalition,” she said.
Campion said the sheer number of nonprofits in the valley can be “dizzying.” Tax Exempt World, an online nonprofit repository, states that there are 428 registered nonprofits in Blaine County with $357,055,130 in assets. The local Spur Foundation lists 73 that actually focus donor contributions in Blaine County. Campion said she tries to support many of the bigger ones to do her part.
“Most times I go by my basic trust in the need and how it aligns with my philosophy,” she said. “But I always do my homework on the cost to run the organization, their funding goals, leadership structure and whether they’re doing a good job and will stay in business.”
Twelve years ago, Campion started the Little Black Dress Club, a group-funded charity that she said helped her learn about the many small nonprofits in the valley.
“Our loosely knit group only accepts grant applications from entities that are smaller than $1 million [in total assets]. Many of them are under the radar here but are so worthwhile and don’t need major funding to stay afloat,” she said.
Campion, who lives with her husband, the painter Ted Waddell, in Blaine County, said she learned from her parents and grandparents about the importance of giving back to the community she lives in.
“Although they are long gone, they continue to be my mentors and role models,” she said. “My husband is also a role model. As a successful artist, whenever he receives a check from one of his galleries, bang, out goes a gift to one or two organizations needing help. He does that like clockwork.”
Campion said she consults with her first husband, Tom Campion, about the Deer Creek Fund, for which her two daughters now share responsibility.
“The four of us talk frequently about Idaho giving and the organizations they are interested in supporting,” she said.
“The virus has helped me re-evaluate my giving choices,” she added. “There are going to be a lot of people asking for more funding this summer and fall, backing it up with strong reasons. But I plan to concentrate heavily on people’s needs more than anything else, and to support those organizations who have that focus.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In