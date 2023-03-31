A hematoma is a swelling filled with blood caused by trauma to broken blood vessels. Aural is the medical term for ear related disease. An aural hematoma is a swollen earflap that occurs when the ear is traumatized from head shaking. The swelling can be large or small, depending on how many blood vessels were broken in the ear cartilage. This disease can occur in dogs and cats but is more common in dogs.
Patients with aural hematomas usually present with a drooping ear, painful palpation of the ear, and head shaking. Many times these patients have an underlying condition such as an outer ear infection, foreign body, or ruptured eardrum. Cats tend to have ear mite infections. Diagnosis is made by palpation of the ear and otoscopic exam of the ear canal by a veterinarian.
Treatment of aural hematomas vary depending on the size of the swelling. If small, the swelling can be relieved by aspirating the bloody fluid from the hematoma using a syringe. The problem with this treatment is that it usually results in recurrence as the space left behind after the syringe has aspirated can refill with the same bloody fluid leading to only temporary results. The aspiration method can also introduce bacteria into the hematoma which leads to secondary infection. This is not a commonly successful method but may be tried if clinically warranted.
