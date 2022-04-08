"Is my pet overweight?" This is a common question that owners ask when they bring their dog or cat into the veterinary clinic. Obesity has become a very important health problem in the United States for both people and their pets. Most pet owners underestimate their pets' obesity and are unaware of how it could be negatively affecting their health.
How do you tell if your pet is overweight or obese? To diagnose obesity, you may need the assistance of a veterinarian, especially if your pet has long, thick fur. First, you feel down the sides of their ribs. You should easily be able to feel the ribs of both cats and dogs when you lightly run your fingers down the rib bones. Next, when you look at your pet from above, you should be able to see an hourglass figure. If your pet does not have an obvious indentation near the midline, it is abnormally overweight. And finally, when you observe your pet from the side, you should see a slight tuck or upward slope of the stomach or abdomen. If the abdomen hangs low, that is an indication of obesity.
There are significant negative impacts from obesity, including arthritis, diabetes, increased risk during anesthesia and decreased life span. Arthritis is much more prevalent in obese animals due to the added stress to joints from increased weight load. Diabetes is a common disease among obese patients, particularly in cats. There is increased risk from anesthesia and sedation due to the disproportionate amount of fat that can constrict the breathing abilities of a sedated animal. All of these diseases can shorten the lifespan of the animal. A study of age-matched Labrador retrievers found that dogs kept on the slender side of normal lived a median of 2.5 years longer than their overweight counterparts.
To treat obesity, it is important to work together with your veterinarian. Rapid weight loss can also be dangerous. As with humans, a more formal approach seems to work best. This means feeding a prescription diet made for weight loss (high in fiber, low in fat), feeding a measured amount, and coming in for regular weigh-ins at the veterinarian's office. In addition, decreasing all table scraps or treats is usually required. Increasing exercise is important to some dogs, but is much more difficult for cats. In older patients with obesity, it is important to rule out metabolic problems, such as low thyroid, that can contribute to obesity.
If you feel your pet may be obese or have questions about the weight loss process, please seek veterinary help.
Dr. Allani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
