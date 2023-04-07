First aid awareness for dogs and cats can help prepare owners for an emergency. Wise preventative measures, intelligent use of first aid principles, coupled with recognition of abnormal symptoms and treatment of disorders, diseases and problems lead to effective health care. A working knowledge will help prevent and eliminate some potentially dangerous circumstances and help prepare for emergency situations. For the month of April we will be focusing on first aid discussions in the weekly Pet Talk article.
Choking is an interference with breathing caused by an obstruction in the trachea (windpipe.) Thankfully, true choking is very rare in dogs and cats. Many pet owners will seek vet care because they believe their pet has something stuck in the throat when really it is something infectious such as kennel cough (tracheobronchitis.) The owner will mistake coughing and gagging for choking. Both coughing and choking cause the pet to forcefully exhale. Choking also causes the pet to have difficulty inhaling. If you are in any doubt, have your pet evaluated by a veterinarian. If the pet is found unconscious, perform a finger sweep. Open your pet's mouth and do a sweep with your finger along the inside of the mouth, sliding it down toward the center of the throat over the base of the tongue and gently sweeping toward the center to remove any foreign material. Be very careful not to get bitten. Begin rescue breathing. If air is not entering the lungs, slap the chest wall firmly or perform the Heimlich maneuver by putting the pet on their back, placing your hands near the bottom of the ribcage, and gently thrusting toward the spine. Transport to your veterinarian as fast as possible. If the pet is conscious, do not perform a finger sweep unless your pet will not bite you. Stay calm and try to keep the pet calm. If the pet is overheated, cool them with cold water applied to their extremities and belly, and transport them to the nearest veterinarian.
Vomiting and diarrhea is a common condition in pets. If your pet experiences this, remove all food and water. Diarrhea and vomiting can quickly lead to dehydration in animals very young, less than 6 months, and very old, greater than 10 years, so closely monitor these patients. Signs of dehydration include lethargy, sunken eyes, less pliable skin, and sticky mucous membranes. If the diarrhea and or vomiting continues or the pet acts ill, seek veterinary attention. If no vomiting occurs for six to eight hours, begin to give frequent, small amounts of water. Give 1 teaspoon per pound of body weight every two to three hours throughout the day and night. If your pet does not vomit the fluid, the following day offer small frequent meals of boiled chicken breast and white rice or boiled low-fat hamburger and white rice. If your pet does not want to eat, starts to vomit, or continues to have diarrhea, go to a veterinarian for medical care. Isolate sick pets from other pets. Do not administer any over the counter or prescription medications. Do not allow the pet to eat or drink until there has been no vomiting for six to eight hours.
