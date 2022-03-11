Pica is an abnormal eating behavior in which animals consume non-food items. Coprophagia is a type of pica in which feces are consumed. Common non-food items dogs will ingest include rocks, clothing and/or feces. Common non-food items cats consume include fabrics, plastic or other inappropriate items. The cause of pica is unknown, but it is thought that any medical condition leading to nutrient deficiencies, low red-blood-cell count (anemia), electrolyte imbalances, stomach pains or behavioral disturbances may lead to pica and/or coprophagia.
Pica is common in both dogs and cats but coprophagia is more common in dogs than cats. Pica occurs more often in puppies than in adult dogs. Pica in cats is likely to begin in the first year of life. Oriental cat breeds, such as the Siamese, may be at a greater risk of pica. Early weaning of kittens has been postulated to lead to sucking and ingestion of fabrics.
Some common symptoms of pica include bad breath, vomiting, diarrhea, dental trauma and poor body condition. Diagnosis of pica and coprophagia are generally based on the history and description of the behavior. Veterinarians can perform tests to rule out nutrient deficiencies, endocrine diseases and liver shunts that can all be causes of pica and coprophagia. Pica may develop as a result of anxiety that leads to destruction and then consumption of an item such as a toy or furniture.
Treatment of pica and coprophagia include preventing access to non-food related items that are likely targets. Basket muzzles can help prevent the disease in dogs. Changing to a high fiber diet may help treat pica in some dogs and cats. In dogs, providing adequate, regular activity can help decrease anxiety and may aid in treatment of pica and coprophagia. If there is an underlying medical condition, medications may also help.
Owners of pets with pica and/or coprophagia should avoid the use of any punishment towards their dog or cat. Punishment can increase anxiety and possibly worsen the behavior or cause other behavior problems. Prognosis is guarded if the condition has been present for a long time or the owner is not willing to closely supervise the animal.
Dr. Alani Delis is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
