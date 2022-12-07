Early-season snow means peak-season sledding for these thrill seekers at Penny Hill in Sun Valley, one of Blaine County's most popular—and, arguably, best—spots to slide. If you missed the first few rounds of winter, fear not: There's more snow in the forecast for the weekend ahead. For more on the snowy start to winter, turn to Page 6.
