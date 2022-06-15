22-06-01-perry's-roland-9.jpg

Staff members have a laugh on Tuesday, May 31, the last day for Perry’s Restaurant in Ketchum. Owner Keith Perry, center background, plans to retire.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Friends, employees and lovers of Perry’s Restaurant will celebrate the eatery at a street party Saturday, June 18, outside the former Ketchum breakfast and lunch favorite. Perry’s shut its doors at the end of May after 37 years of business. According to an event permit submitted to the city, the party will run from 4-7 p.m. on 1st Avenue North between 4th and 5th streets. As many as 75 people are expected at the event, which will be supervised by a professional road-closure service, two employees and five volunteers. Food and drink of both the soft and hard variety will be available, but consider bringing a side if you plan on stopping by unannounced. ￼

