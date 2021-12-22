Local photographer Amelia Hawkins spotted this rare boreal owl hunkering down in the snow on a recent jog down the bike path near Sun Valley Resort.
The shy, stocky bird generally resides in tree cavities formed by pileated woodpeckers or flickers and prefers higher-elevation coniferous forests. Its range in Idaho extends from Ketchum up to the Panhandle; elsewhere in the U.S., the bird can be found from northern New Mexico to northern Alaska.
“I was very excited to see it and I think it would be interesting for people to know that there are boreal owls in the area,” Hawkins wrote in an email.
According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the species’ greatest threat is the practice of clear-cutting timber.
“Due to slow forest succession it may be one to two centuries before a clear-cut site will be suitable for foraging, roosting, and nesting,” the department states on its website.
