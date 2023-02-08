23-02-08-boulder-mountain-tour-Roland-42.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

After skiing 34 km down the Harriman Trail, Hailey's Peter Wolter stood atop the men's podium of the 50th annual Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Tour on Saturday, Feb. 4. Wolter, 24, finished nearly a minute ahead of Salt Lake City's Jack Hegman, adding another win to what has been a breakout season for the SVSEF product. On the women's side, Bozeman's Hannah Rudd clipped Erika Flowers by less than a second for the crown. For more, turn to Page 22. 

