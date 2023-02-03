I sit at my kitchen counter sipping my morning half-caffeinated coffee. I’m bundled up in layers, soaking up the sunshine beaming through the single-paned windows, staving off the cravings for flaky croissants, lemon-blueberry scones and similar comfort foods. As my sourdough rises in the temperature-controlled space (the microwave with a stainless-steel bowl of hot water), I rack my brain and body for whole food dinner inspiration.

Typically for me, every meal centers around vegetables—acorn squash I bought from the farmer’s market in September; golden beets I’ve been meaning to roast and sprinkle with goat cheese; the green beans I bought at Costco that need to be consumed. These days, all I want to eat is carbs and fats and salt (to stay warm, I surmise).

Ironically, I’m guiding a 21-day course—a plant therapy course—focusing on the mind-body benefits of diverse phytonutrients found in colorful plant foods. I’ve created meal plans bursting with color: this week, red and orange foods like pomegranates, peppers, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, persimmons, and carrots. Legumes, too, like kidney beans and red lentils. These foods are foundational for well-being, ripe with nutrients scientists have yet to discover, plus nutrients we’ve heard about for years: lycopene, anthocyanins, ellagic acid, beta-carotene, curcuminoids, bioflavonoids, and more.

