Want to recognize an individual, family or group that have made a significant contribution over many years to winter sports in the Sun Valley and Wood River Valley area?
The Community Library’s Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame. Sport categories are alpine and Nordic skiing, snowboarding, freestyle skiing, ice hockey and/or figure skating.
Those individuals or families who have given back to the local sports community are honored as well. Inductees are chosen every two years. Deadline for submissions is Aug. 31, 2023. Visit the library’s website at comlib.org for more details.
Starting with its Class of 2019, the library took over and renamed the former Sun Valley Ski Hall of Fame that Ketchum Sun Valley Ski and Heritage Society started in 2010.
Here are previous recipients.
2010 Alpine—Chuck Ferries, Bill Janss, Christin Cooper, Bobby Burns, Nelson Bennett
2010 Nordic—Rob Kiesel, Kevin Swigert, Leif Odmark, Phil Puchner
2011—Ntala Skinner, Annie and Bill Vanderbilt, Dick Durrance, Jenny Busdon, Charley French, Warren Miller, Pete Patterson, Jannette Burr Johnson, Michel Rudigoz, Hans Muehlegger.
2012 Alpine—Jack Reddish, Bob Smith, Picabo Street.
2012 Nordic—Rick Kapala, Muffy Ritz, Bob Rosso.
2013 Alpine—Earl and Carol Holding, Jimmy Griffith, Don and Gretchen Fraser, Maria Maricich.
2013 Nordic—Bob Disbrow and Kim Kawaguchi, Jon Engen, Alison Owen, the Teresa Heinz family.
2014—Jack Simpson, Sigi Engl, Muffy Davis.
2019—Jim Savaria, Graham Anderson, Doran Key, Sonya Dun-field, W. Averell Harriman, Dick Dorworth, Bob Jonas, Herman Maricich.
2021—Lisa-Marie Allen, the K2 Demonstration Team featuring Pat Bauman, Bob Griswold, Charlie McWilliams, Jim Stelling, Lane Monroe, John Weekes. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In