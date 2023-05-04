Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame inductees

The 2021 Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame inductees, from left: Inductee Lisa-Marie Allen, presenter Shayna Mollenberg, presenter John “Cub” Burke, Inductee Lane Monroe, presenter Michel Rudigoz and members of the K2 Demonstration Team that was inducted (Pat Bauman, Charlie McWilliams and Jim Stelling).

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Want to recognize an individual, family or group that have made a significant contribution over many years to winter sports in the Sun Valley and Wood River Valley area?

The Community Library’s Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame. Sport categories are alpine and Nordic skiing, snowboarding, freestyle skiing, ice hockey and/or figure skating.

Those individuals or families who have given back to the local sports community are honored as well. Inductees are chosen every two years. Deadline for submissions is Aug. 31, 2023. Visit the library’s website at comlib.org for more details.

