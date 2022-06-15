No Trout About It
Express photo by Roland Lane

Will Davis of Utah casts a line for the first time at Penny Lake west of Ketchum during Idaho Fish & Game’s free fishing day on Saturday, June 11. While area rivers are running too high and too fast for most fishing, local ponds like Penny Lake are stocked and ready, Bret Bishop writes in this week’s Fishing Report. For his full forecast, see Page 22.

