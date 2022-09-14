Nick Harman

Ketchum resident Nick Harman with a few of his projects.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Every April Fools’ Day for the last eight years, the Wood River Valley has come to expect an ingenious prank from Ketchum resident Nick Harman. Recently the London-born 53-year-old has turned his attention to board games and children’s toys to cash in on his active imagination.

Many of Harman’s inventions have appeared anonymously. One year, Harman and a silent partner in his April Fools’ Day pranks set up dumpsters from Clear Creek Disposal tricked out like apartments. They were called “Clear Creek Residences,” meant to draw attention to the affordable housing crisis. Likewise, the pair’s “Stay Surly” campaign this year poked fun at the local Stay Sunny marketing campaign aimed at attracting visitors to the valley.

“Our M.O. is to create uncomfortable humor,” said Harman, 53.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments