Every April Fools’ Day for the last eight years, the Wood River Valley has come to expect an ingenious prank from Ketchum resident Nick Harman. Recently the London-born 53-year-old has turned his attention to board games and children’s toys to cash in on his active imagination.
Many of Harman’s inventions have appeared anonymously. One year, Harman and a silent partner in his April Fools’ Day pranks set up dumpsters from Clear Creek Disposal tricked out like apartments. They were called “Clear Creek Residences,” meant to draw attention to the affordable housing crisis. Likewise, the pair’s “Stay Surly” campaign this year poked fun at the local Stay Sunny marketing campaign aimed at attracting visitors to the valley.
“Our M.O. is to create uncomfortable humor,” said Harman, 53.
During the COVID-19 pandemic Harman devised a “Novel Corona Kit” that featured a wrist-watch hand sanitizer case and face mask attached to headphones. He said he sold 5,000 before the pandemic ended.
At times Harman seems to walk a fine line between earnestness and parody. His “And I’m Like” board game makes fun with the filler words and crutch words used in common parlance, such as “I’m like,” “whatever”, “dude” and the like. The game, which came out last year, has a buzzer that players can hit to win points when a useless word is uttered by opponents.
Harman realized that the game could also be used to train effective speech. He took the idea to fruition after contacting Toastmasters International, a nonprofit educational organization that operates clubs worldwide for the purpose of promoting communication, public speaking and leadership.
“They have 400,000 members, so I realized that marketing with them could be huge,” Harman said. “We sold 40 games in one day recently at a Toastmaster’s meeting in Nashville. More games are at Toastmasters headquarters and should be hitting their online store this month.”
His latest invention, “Randimals,” are quirky composite beasts that come with a backstory. They target a younger demographic looking for novelty during an era of inclusivity, Harman said, and they are selling quickly since being identified and amplified by TikTok influencers.
Harman, who moved to the Wood River Valley 27 years ago, said the timing of their appearance on the toy market coincides with a wide interest in diversity.
“Randimals celebrate diversity as a superpower,” he said.
What do you get when you mix a Zebra with a kangaroo? A Zangaroo, of course. An eagle and leopard? A flying feline called an Eagard. The list goes on and Randimal fans are encouraged to create their own combinations.
A companion book about Randimals takes young readers of many cultures, races and gendered backgrounds on a journey from intolerance to multiplicity. Harman designed the book using a composite of creative talents from Upwork freelancer website.
“What makes us different, makes all the difference in the world,” is the Randimal slogan.
Harman’s Randimals are being amplified through postings by multiple TikTok influencers. He said he hopes Randimals will continue to catch on, and that he can continue to keep up with demand. He sells in local stores and has 25,000 of the creatures ready for shipping in a local warehouse.
Harman is not afraid to try something new and different. This time it may pay off big.
“When we first sent these designs to China for manufacturing, they thought we were crazy,” he said. “But one Tik Tok influencer’s video got a million views and caused us to sell out on Amazon.”
Harman posts hilarious animated “wildlife” videos on Tik Tok that fill in the backstory of each creature. He said he has also drawn interest from a film studio that might be interested in creating an animated film based on the toys. For now, he is banking on continued sales.
“Any proceeds from sales goes right back into the company,” he said. ￼
