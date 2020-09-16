Legal Notice Summary
- Nickolas Gael Damian- Soriano, and Naomi Annelie Damian-Soriano, (minors) are petitioning name changes to Nickolas Gael Aquino Soriano and Naomi Annelie Aquino Soriano.
- Donna M. Pritchard has been appointed personal representative of Michael A. Hanley, deceased.
- Richard Henwood has been appointed personal representative of Jerry E. Flynt, deceased.
- Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 4:00pm in city hall, to amend fee resolution.
- Notice that Buckeye Farms has submitted a second amended stipulated mitigation plan and request to the Idaho Dept. of Water Resources.
- Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 9:00am in City Hall Chambers.
- Notice of Ordinance No. 1208 of the city of Ketchum.
- Mountain Rides will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 12:30pm regarding adoption of its fiscal year 2021 budget.
- Public Notice of Intent to propose or promulgate new or changed agency rules.
- Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:00 pm. in city hall chambers.
- The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:30pm virtually by remote telecommunication.
- The Ketchum City council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10am in city hall for consideration and amendment of the 2019-20 fiscal year budget.
- Notice of board of trustees vacancy in trustee zone no. 2 of the Blaine County School District #61.
- Notice of Trustee’s Sale, 740 Red Ash Dr., Unit B4, Hailey, ID.
- Notice of Trustee’s Sale, 105 Meadows Loop, Blaine County, ID.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
Marriage Licenses
- 4 Sept. - Amy Elizabeth Gibb, 31, and Benjamin Burgess Thompson, 43, both of Hood River, Ore.
- 8 Sept. - Koree Ann Hawkes, 34, and Dane Stant Mcgrady, 33, both of Boise, Idaho.
- 9 Sept. - Stine Marie Schoening, 28, and Matthew Dibene Jackson, 27, both of Morgan Hill, Calif.
- 10 Sept. - Tori Nicole Emerick, 27, and Hunter Westin Brodt, 27, both of Boise, Idaho.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Commented