Marriage Licenses
12 March-Jeanette Marie Sutherlin, 68, and Gary Edward Heindel, 78, both of Bellevue.
15 March-Carola Colette McCarthy, 33, and Robert Odell Breier, 39, both of Hailey.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Cheryl Gay Winzenread has been appointed personal representative of Brenda Kay Burns, deceased.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 25. 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
•Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 1. 2021 at 4:00pm in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Notice of Land Lease Opportunity from the State of Idaho. Lease application deadline for all leases is Friday, April 30, 2021 by 5:00 p.m. Contact Chelsey Sanders at 208-324-2561 for more information.
• Notice of Public Auctions by South Valley Storage for property owned by Kimberly Crowson & Greg Walters. Sale will occur at 11:00am on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
• City of Hailey is seeking two volunteers to serve on the Hailey Arts & Historic Preservation Commission.
• Sealed Bids for construction of City Hall Intersection Project for the City of Sun Valley will be received until 3:00pm on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
• Notice of Sheriff’s Sale of property at Habitat On Trail Creek Condominiums, Unit Week No. 16 of Condominium Unit A-5. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:00am in The Main Lobby of the Public and Safety Facility, 1650 Aviation Dr., Hailey, ID.
• Notice of Sheriff’s Sale of property at Habitat On Trail Creek Condominiums, Unit Week No. 16 of Condominium Unit B-7. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:30am in The Main Lobby of the Public and Safety Facility, 1650 Aviation Dr., Hailey, ID.
• Notice of Sheriff’s Sale of property at Habitat On Trail Creek Condominiums, Unit Week No. 22 of Condominium Unit A-5. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 12:00pm in The Main Lobby of the Public and Safety Facility, 1650 Aviation Dr., Hailey, ID.
• Notice that The Annual Report of the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency has been filed with the City Clerk’s Office of the City of Ketchum.
• Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider a city-initiated TEXT AMENDMENT to the Bellevue City Code, Title 22A-2 to add a new definition for “Fences” and to amend Title 10-22-C-1, Fences, Hedges and Walls.
• Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing Monday, April 12, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider a city-initiated TEXT AMENDMENT to Code Title 11; 11-2-1 to add a new definition for “Sidewalk”, and to amend 11-4-15 to add sidewalks and drainage requirements to include sidewalks, curbs and gutters in new subdivisions or an in-lieu contribution.
• Notice of Pending Issue of Tax Deed for 2017 Delinquent Taxes.
• Hailey City Council will hold a remote public meeting on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• Notice of Public Auction by Valley Self Store for property owned by Nona Chavez. Sale will occur at 10:00am on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1041 Airport Way, Hailey, Idaho.
• Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Department of Homeland Security Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for the Unincorporated Areas of Blaine County, Idaho, Case No. 20-10-1303P.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• City of Hailey is seeking public comment on an Application for a Lot Line Adjustment submitted by Bruce and Mary Bothwell for lots 7-9 Block 2, Cedar Bend Subdivision.
• Helen Bonner has been appointed personal representative of Robert Francis Bouttier, also known as Robert F. Bouttier and Archie Bouttier, deceased.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
