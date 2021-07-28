Marriage Licenses
20 July-Malori Mae McGill, 29, and Blake Thomas Fery, 29, both of Salt Lake City, Utah.
23 July-Chelsea Ann Bollman, 30, and Brayden Michael Van Ackeren, 29, both of Bellevue, Wash.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Superior Court of California for the County of Orange Minute Order, motion for change of venue filed on 2/4/2021 by petitioner John L Hradesky.
• Sharon Bandrevics has been appointed personal representative of Vidvuds Jack Bandrevics, deceased.
• Kimberly Adell Feldman has filed a petition for a name change to Kimberly Smith Feldman.
• Friedman Airport Authority will meet on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 5:30pm in the Old County Courthouse to discuss the proposed budget ending 9/30/2022.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 4:00pm in City Hall for consideration of a proposed budget for the Fiscal Year Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 4:00pm in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Ketchum Cemetery District will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:00pm at the Ketchum Cemetery Office for the proposed budget of the fiscal year 2022.
• David Russell Gutches has been appointed personal representative of Steve Douglas Gutches, deceased.
• Summary of Blaine County Ordinance No. 2121-12 amending Title 9, Zoning Regulations, Chapter 17: Floodplain Overlay District and Riparian Setback District.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 1:30pm upstairs in the Old County Courthouse.
• Kari S. Johnson has been appointed personal representative of Leanne Scheetz, deceased.
• Bruce A. Hunstad has been appointed personal representative of David William Hurd, deceased.
• Jerry Marcantonio has been appointed personal representative of James Laried Montgomery, deceased.
• Blaine County Fire District will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed budget for Fiscal Year October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:00am at Sun Valley City Hall.
• Bellevue Common Council will hold a public meeting on Monday August 9. 2021 at 6:00pm in Bellevue City Hall to discuss collecting forgone amount of property taxes for property year 2021.
• Bellevue Common Council will hold a public meeting for consideration of the proposed budget for fiscal year October 1, 2021 and ending September 30, 2022 on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 6:00pm at Bellevue City Hall.
• City of Hailey will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 5:30pm to consider the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget and Water/Wastewater Fee Increases.
• Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency will hold a public hearing for consideration of the proposed budget for fiscal year October 1, 2021-September 30, 2022 on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 2:00pm in Ketchum City Council Chambers.
• Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 5:30pm at City Hall.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Emily Amber Riley has been appointed personal representative of Nancy Ruth Riley, deceased.
