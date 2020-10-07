Legal Notice Summary
- Notice of board of trustees vacancy in trustee zone no. 2 of the Blaine County School District #61.
- A petition to South Central Health District for a variance to policy .795 in order to construct an auxilary dwelling unit (UDA or guest house) at 113 Chocolate Gulch Road.
- Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 9:00am at city hall council chambers.
- Nancy Elisabeth Aalfs Thomson is petitioning to change her name to Nancy Elisabeth Aalfs.
- Notice of Lien Sale of a 1987 Buick Le Sabre owned by William Cleary, deceased. This vehicle will be sold for monies owed to James M. Kuehn, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00am.
- Dewitt Cannon has been named personal representative of Knox D. Cannon, deceased.
- Hailey City Council will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 5:30pm via remote teleocommunication.
- Hailey City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday October 26, 2020 at 5:30pm via remote telecommunication.
- Hailey City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 5:30pm viat remote telecommunication.
- Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 6:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- Notice of Demolition of Historic Buildings. On Oct. 7, 2020 a 60-day waiting period begins prior to demolition of the buildings at 391 N First Avenue, Ketchum.
- Public comment will be received via email from Oct. 7 - Oct. 23 on a proposed lot line adjustment at 516 N. 2nd Ave., Hailey.
- City of Sun Valley Ordinance No. 548, amending the Sun Valley official Zoning Map by changing the zoning district designation of the Sunshine Parce.
- City of Sun Valley Ordinance No. 549, Sun Valley Emergency Powers Ordinance.
- Notice of Trustee’s Sale, 105 Meadows Loop, Blaine County, ID.
Marriage Licenses
- 28 Sept.-Kimberly Sue Kolm, 52, and Glenn Keith George, 53, both of Aubrey, Texas.
- 29 Sept.-Natalie Michelle Broman, 26, and Alex Christian Berger, 25, both of Bothell, Wash.
- 30 Sept.-Britni Lynn Skoda, 35, and Thomas David Radsick, 40, both of Shaker Heights, Ohio.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
