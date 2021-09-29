Marriage Licenses
17 Sept.-Ioana Pop, 23, of Cluj Napoca, Romania, and Connor Scott Morris, 24, of Hailey.
17 Sept.-Aleksandra Malgorzata Tomaszewska, 24, of Chicago, Illinois, and Daniel Sibrian, 32, of Hailey.
20 Sept.-Jennefer Noe Kohler, 30, of Los Gatos, California, and Devin Alexandra Carter, 29, of Watsonville, California.
21 Sept.-Gina Marie Tallarico, 55, of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Timothy Elmer Johnson 56, of Cottage Grove, Minnesota.
21 Sept.-Madeline Kraemer Gonyea, 30, and Daniel John Miernicki, 31, both of Portland, Oregon.
24 Sept.-Mary Catherine Tyson, 63, and James Alexander Paisley, 67, both of Bellevue.
Legal Notice Summary
• Kurt E. Witte has been appointed personal representative of Hedwig Dorothea Witte, deceased.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 4:00pm to consider public comment regarding an amendment to the fee schedule that includes proposed increases to certain fees and adoption of new fees.
• Carey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 7:00pm in Carey City Hall, for consideration of a Short Plat Subdivision Application.
• M.R. Mickelson has been appointed personal representative of John M. Mickelson, deceased.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 4:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers.
• Blaine County Ordinance NO. 2021-14 amendments to Title 9, Chapter 19, Wetland Overlay District.
• Notice of Petition for Judicial Examination and Hearing by South Valley Ground Water District, Petitioner. Case No. CV07-21-00456.
• Blaine County Ordinance NO. 2021-15 amendments to Titles 9 and 10 regarding voluntary transfer of development rights (TDR) program.
• Carey Rural Fire Protection District meets the first Thursday of every month at 7:30pm at the Carey fire station.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers, to hear public comments concerning design review applications.
• Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Thursday, October 19, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse
• Ketchum Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 4:30pm in City Hall Council Chambers, to hear public comments on buildings that are being proposed to be removed.
• Notice of Ketchum Historic Preservation Commission proposed historic building list.
• Notice of Hailey Ordinance No. 1293.
• Notice of Hailey Ordinance No. 1294.
• Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 5:30pm at Hailey City Hall or virtually.
