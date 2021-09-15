Marriage Licenses
Aug. 16-Lesley Arianne Kortenschijl, 36, and Andres Steven Orozco, 44, both of Hailey.
Aug. 31-Kylee Dalee Richmond, 28, and Tyler Christopher Olynciw, 28, both of Hailey.
Sept. 7-Kathryn Elizabeth Elgee, 35, of Hailey, and Jason Alexander Haase, 46, of Portland, Oregon.
Sept. 8-Katelyn Anne Cramer, 27, and Brandon Wade, 28, both of Boise.
Sept. 9-Samantha Elizabeth Stuart, 37, and Kevin Charles Ware, 44, both of Bellevue.
Sept. 9-Emily Anne Carpenter, 27, and Evan Chance Payne-Hawes, 26, both of Concord, North Carolina.
Sept. 9-Tawnya Luann Yates, 30, and Lee Allen Abts, 30, both of Homewood, Alabama.
Sept. 9-Natalie Jean Mills, 31, and Harry Randolph Chase Baker, 30, both of Yavapai, Arizona.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Moneo Tyler Buthelezi (a minor) is petitioning to change her name to Moneo Tyler Irvine.
• George R. Kirk II has been appointed personal representative of Russell James Kirk, deceased.
• Esmee Franchesca Wiethorn, (adult or emancipated minor) is petitioning to change her name to Esmee Franchesca Alistair.
• Public Notice regarding a petition to South Central Public Health District for a variance regarding Procedure .799 in order to consturct a second drainfield on a lot smaller than 2 acres.
• Mountain Rides Transportation Authority will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 12:30pm via teleconference for the adoption of Fiscal Year 2022 Budget.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Chwambers.
• Notice of City of Hailey Bond Election Ordinance No. 1288.
• Notice of City of Sun Valley Ordinance No. 560.
• Notice of City of Hailey public hearing on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:30pm in the Hailey Town Center Meeting Room to consider the proposed amended budget for the fiscal year October 1, 2020 to September 30. 2021.
• Kurt E. Witte has been appointed personal representative of Hedwig Dorothea Witte, deceased.
• Notice of City of Hailey Ordinance No. 1289. The annual appropriation ordinance for fiscal year October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022.
• Notice of City of Ketchum Ordinance No. 1220, annual appropriation ordinance.
• Notice of City of Ketchum Ordinance No. 1221. Amending current appropriation ordinance.
• City of Hailey is seeking public comment on an application for a Lot Line read Adjustment submitted by Joan A. Williams Revocable Trust regarding Tax Lot 7589.
• Ketchum Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 4:30pm to take comments regarding a demolition of a historic building at 431 N Washington Avenue, Martha’s Place (Battis House).
• Ketchum Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 4:30pm to take public comments regarding a demolition of a historic building at 460 N Main, Formula Sports (Former Post Office).
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 4:00pm to take public comments regarding the proposed Bluebird Village.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 4:00pm to take public comments regarding a proposed Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment.
• Blaine County Recreation District will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 1:00pm in the Community Campus Minnie Moore Room to decide on a proposed fee increase in excess of 5% of the amount of fees last collected on Nordic Dog Passes.
• Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing virtually and in person on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• Notice of Trustee Sale at 105 Irene St. Ketchum, ID.
• Notice of Trustee Sale at 60 Janice Lane, Carey, ID.
