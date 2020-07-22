Legal Notice Summary
- John Hemingway has been appointed personal representative of Rebecca M. Hemingway, deceased.
- Chad Dwayne Huckaby is petitioning a name change to Chad Michael James Walker.
- Amanda Marie Huckaby is petitioning a name change to Amanda Marie Walker.
- Bentley Dwayne Huckaby, a minor, is petitioning a name change to Bentley Michael James Walker.
- Willow Marie Huckaby, a minor, is petitioning a name change to Willow Marie Walker.
- Oakly Machelle Huckaby, a minor, is petitioning a name change to Oakly Machelle Walker.
- The Carey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 7:00pm in the Carey City Hall.
- The Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:00am in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- The Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 4:00pm in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1:30pm upstairs in the Old County Courthouse.
- The Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 6:30pm remotely via web access.
- The City of Sun Valley public hearings for the proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2021, proposed resolution reserving fiscal year 2021 forgone increase.
- Notice of City of Hailey public comment period for historic demolition. July 22, 2020 to August 22, 2020.
- Notice of public meeting by the Board of the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 5:30pm in the old Blaine County Courthouse meeting room in Hailey.
- • The Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 4:00pm in Ketchum City Hall to consider final budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
- The Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearings on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 4:30pm in the Ketchum City Hall.
- Orion Star Mcmillan is petitioning a name change to Orion Star Brewer.
- The Hailey City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 10, 2020 virtually via telecommunication.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com
Marriage Licenses
- 13 July - Whitney M Harrison, 35, and Kyle Edward Burnett, 37, both of Meridian.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Commented