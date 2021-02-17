Legal Notice Summary
- Thomas W. Andrew has been appointed personal representative of J. Robert Whiting, deceased.
- Liane R. Deyoung-Mynatt has been appointed personal representative of Katherine P. Pleasants, deceased.
- Bellevue City Council will hold a remote public meeting via Zoom on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider the adoption of the Development Impact Fee Study dated November 4, 2020, presented by Richard Caplan and Associates.
- Boone Carter Campbell has been appointed personal representative of Craig D. Campbell, deceased.
- Martha Ann Merizon has been appointed personal representative of William I. Merizon, deceased.
- Sun Valley Planning & Zoning will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:00am at City Hall Council Chambers.
- Invitation to bid for Ketchum Springs water line conversion. Bids will be received until 3:00pm on March 3, 2021, at city of Ketchum.
- Idaho Department of Fish & Game is seeking sealed proposals. Bids will be received until approximately 2:00pm on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
- Bellevue City Council will hold a remote public meeting Monday, March 8, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider a city-initiated TEXT AMENDMENT to Code Title 11; 11-2-1 to add a new definition for “Sidewalk” and to amend 11-4-15 to add sidewalks and drainage requirements to include sidewalks, curbs and gutters in new subdivisions or an in-lieu contribution.
- Bellevue City Council will hold a remote public meeting Monday, March 8, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider a city-initiated TEXT AMENDMENT to the Bellevue City Code, Title 22A-2 to add a new definition for “Fences” and to amend Title 10-22-C-1, Fences, Hedges and Walls.
- Notice of proposed application for a water right transfer No. 84670 by Picabo Livestock Co. & water right transfer No. 84696 by Marathon Partners LLC.
- Blaine County Hearing Examiners will hold a public meeting on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 6:30pm in the Courthouse Annex Building.
- Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- Hailey City Council will hold a remote telecommunication public meeting on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 5:30pm.
- Hailey Urban Renewal Agency will hold a remote public meeting via telecommunication on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 5:30pm.
- JoAnn Lance and Evan Merrill Downard have been appointed co-personal represen-tatives of Owen Ray Downard, deceased.
- Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:00pm in city hall council chambers.
- The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is soliciting Statements of Qualifications from qualified engineers, construction management firms for assistance in the Triumph Mine rehabilitation and stabilization.
- Notice of sale at public auction by Valley Self Store of personal property owned by Peter Lewis, at 10:00am on February 27, 2021 at 1041 Airport Way, Hailey Idaho 83333.
- Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 4:30pm in city hall council chambers.
- The Bellevue URA will hold a public hearing on March 8, 221 at 3 p.m. via Zoom to approve the 2020 financial report.
Marriage Licenses
- 8 Feb. - Meghan Ashley Bromley, 35, of East Aurora, N.Y., and Devin Illias Piscitelli, 42, of Belle Air Shores, Fla.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
