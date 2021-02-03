Legal Notice Summary
- Jeffra Suzanne Syms (adult) is petitioning to change her name to Jeffra Sparks Syms.
- Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 4:00pm in city hall council chambers.
- James M. Nelson has been appointed personal representative of Arthur J. Lillis, deceased.
- Andrea Kate Sheerin has been appointed personal representative of James Laurencce Sheerin Jr., deceased.
- Thomas W. Andrew has been appointed personal representative of J. Robert Whiting, deceased.
- Bellevue City Council will hold a remote public meeting via Zoom on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider a city-initiated text amendment to Title 11, Subdivision Regulations, Chapter 3; §11-3-4 Final Plat of the Bellevue City Code.
- Bellevue City Council will hold a remote public meeting via Zoom on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 6:00pm the adoption of the Development Impact Fee Study dated November 4, 2020, presented by Richard Caplan and Associates.
- StoragePlus will execute a Lien of contents owned by Danielle Andrews on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:00am.
- Notice of regular meeting of the Blaine County Board of County Commissioners on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th Tuesdays of every month in the year 2021.
- Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 1:30pm in the old county courthouse.
- Notice of proposal for a water right transfer No. 84575 at HWY 75 and Broadford Rd.
- Carey Fire Protection District will vote to fill the vacancy of the Picabo/Gannett District fire commissioner on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 7:30pm.
- Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a remote public meeting on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 4:30pm regarding the Warm Springs Ranch Development.
Marriage Licenses
- 25 Jan. - Brenda Marie Duer, 37, and David Thomas Berry, 37, both of Boise, Idaho.
- 25 Jan. - Susan Marie Beatty, 68, and Joseph Fancis Albano, 72, both of Sarasota, Fla.
- 29 Jan. - Brooke Nichole Wilkins, 36, and Matthew Brady Hermansen, 31, both of Carey.
- 29 Jan. - Melissa Ann Mauselle, 33, and Don Justin Summers, 44, both of Hailey.
- 29 Jan. - Sonia A. Dorantes, 45, and Noe Martinez, 36, both of Jerome, Idaho.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
